The Raven Age Announce 'No Man's Land Tour' for December 2021

Melodic metal quintet The Raven Age are making their return to the stage with their 'No Man's Land Tour', taking place in December this year. The tour sees them journey throughout England and Scotland, coming to a close with a special show at Powerhaus in London. Tickets go on sale this Friday July 30th and will be available here.



The tour news follows the recent announcement of their forthcoming album Exile, out September 17th via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. The new album is a beautifully curated selection of songs featuring 11 tracks including two new original songs, plus fan favourites from their 2019 release Conspiracy as well as hand-picked live tracks from tours in front of massive audiences in Chile, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Listen to first single 'No Man's Land' here and pre-order the album here.



"The concept for Exile is something we had been toying with for a while," says vocalist Matt James. "We had done alternate acoustic style versions of songs before and the response was so positive it made us think about doing a whole album this way! Obviously, The Raven Age is first and foremost a metal band but due to the melodic nature of our songs they can lend themselves to this kind of treatment. We were pleasantly surprised how great so many of the songs sounded stripped back to their bare bones."



To celebrate the release of the album, The Raven Age have also announced their streaming event 'The Year The World Stood Still'. The show will be taking place on Thursday September 16th, in celebration of Exile's release. With the ongoing pandemic complicating travel plans, the band wanted to ensure that fans all around the globe could experience the Exile premiere first-hand. The band will be accompanied by a string quartet and pianist and the night will include a live Q&A session with The Raven Age. Tickets for 'The Year The World Stood Still' are available now here.



The 'No Man's Land Tour', however, will not be a relaxed or stripped back affair. As the world moves back to normality and the live music industry continues to heal, the tour will see The Raven Age resume business as usual. With a strong live reputation built from relentless touring with Iron Maiden, Alter Bridge, Killswitch Engage and Mastodon to name a few, as well as acclaimed festival appearances at the likes of Download, Bloodstock, Hellfest and Wacken Open Air under their belts, prepare to be stunned as the band gear up to take flight and soar once again.



The Raven Age are as brilliantly catchy as they are deviously heavy, delicately balancing classic and modern metal influences with an alt-rock twist. Their latest opus traps lightning in a bottle and laces cinematic flavours within concrete heaviness in a way very few have done before - dragging the listener deeper and deeper inside their dark dystopian reality. Truth be told, this is a band that are every bit as explosive as a blockbuster movie.



The proof, as they say, is always in the pudding. With the success of their latest album Conspiracy reaching over 30 million streams worldwide, putting out a Top 30 Billboard Radio track, The Raven Age have risen to every challenge thrown their way and look primed for metal glory. Get ready for the year of the Raven.

THE RAVEN AGE 'NO MAN'S LAND TOUR'

DECEMBER 2021

9th - KK's Steelmill, Wolverhampton

10th - Rebellion, Manchester

11th - Key Club, Leeds

12th - Attic, Glasgow

13th - Cluny, Newscastle

15th - Exchange, Bristol

16th - Green Door Store, Brighton

17th - Powerhaus, London

Photo Credit: John McMurtie