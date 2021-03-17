The Rare Occasions Announce New Album 'Big Whoop'

After slow-releasing a few singles, LA-based and New England-bred band The Rare Occasions are finally ready to announce their sophomore album, Big Whoop, due out June 18th.

Big Whoop was defined by the intensely DIY nature of the recording process. Almost every aspect of the production was done by the band. The recording sessions were all done in Brian McLaughlin's living room and spare bedroom, where he also mixed the songs. Luke Imbusch composed the orchestral arrangements, recruiting and then conducting a live string quartet for the recording. The band collectively shares production credits, with each member bringing their own unique contributions to the table. Mastering was done by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden.

On the album, the band says, "So much of this album was born out of struggle which forced us out of our comfort zones and to think beyond our own barriers. After the departure of our guitarist, Peter, we knew we had more to give to the world. This process pushed us to broaden our approach to songwriting, arranging and production. We had released a couple of preliminary singles and then the pandemic hit which halted everything for months. This forced us to step back again, refine what we had created, and expand our new sound even further."

The Rare Occasions are an LA-based, New England-bred indie rock band known for their explosive garage rock anthems with catchy vocal harmonies.

Brian McLaughlin (vocals) and Luke Imbusch (drums) have been making music together since their early teenage years. They formed The Rare Occasions while attending college in Boston where they met Jeremy Cohen (bass). Since then, the band have toured nationally, won the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, and released a vast catalog of music online.

After the departure of a fourth member in 2018, Brian, Jeremy, and Luke started on their newest full-length record, Big Whoop. Working as a three-piece has allowed them to flourish creatively; their new songs feature wall-of-sound guitars, electronic soundscapes, and lush orchestral arrangements, with intricately-woven lyrical themes of existentialism and a pointed sense of cheekiness.

Big Whoop was recorded and mixed entirely by the band themselves in their cramped rehearsal space - everything from the essential power trio instrumentation to layers of analog synths and a live string ensemble make an appearance in this labor of love, due to be released in Summer 2021. Despite the struggles of COVID-19, The Rare Occasions have managed to capture the increasing attention of listeners online from around the world, and the band looks forward to sharing their new music with live audiences once venues can safely open their doors.

Listen to "Control" here: