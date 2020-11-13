The Pride Release New Sing-Along, Alt-Rock Track 'Over Myself'

'Too Damn Late' EP due out in early December 2020.

Today, Los Angeles alternative rock band The Pride have released the first single "Over Myself" off their upcoming Too Damn Late EP due out in early December 2020. A track both catchy and meaningful, "Over Myself" channels the heyday of emo and the alternative sounds of the early 2000's.

"Over Myself" at its core is a tale of overcoming the denial of suicidal thoughts and coming out clean on the other side, literally. Songwriter Daniel McGuffey penned the lyrics while reflecting on his journey to change self destructive thoughts and behaviors including alcohol, sex and drug addiction. The outcome is a delightfully catchy ode to recovery, sobriety and personal redemption. Daniel says these feelings are behind him, but looking back he recognizes that a willingness to admit and explore thoughts of suicide rather than deny them is liberating. "I still have trouble letting my mom listen to the song," says Daniel.

The Pride is composed of Daniel McGuffey on vocals, Ryan Hudson on guitar and vocals and Justin Emord on bass, both of the famed LA band, Love and A .38. Rounding out the rhythm is Brian Sheahan of St. Louis punk band, BAMF on drums. The Pride's fast, melodic rock is influenced by artists like The Wildhearts and Cheap Trick, both known for their mixture of pop sensibilities, raw guitars, and driving tempos. Daniel leans into simple song structures, major keys, and upbeat, sing-along choruses to compliment his introspective lyrics, while Ryan's vocal harmonies and riff-heavy guitar playing introduce grit and depth to each song. Thematically, The Pride's music deals with heartbreak, addiction and recovery, anxiety and depression and resentment with an emphasis on admitting fault, taking responsibility and trudging forward. Daniel's lyrics are influenced heavily by country singers like Roger Miller and George Jones, who have a knack for taking weighty topics like substance abuse, shame, regret and grief, and wrapping them in catchy melodies with sincere storytelling.

The Pride formed in 2015 when Daniel reached out to Ryan and Justin seeking help to record the band's debut EP Yakuzamerica. In 2019 the band recruited drummer Brian and began working on new material. They self-recorded their EP Too Damn Late with Ryan as the producer.

In other band facts, Daniel McGuffey was featured in Panic! At The Disco's breakout music video "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" and also placed in the Top 10 on the fifth season of MasterChef. Justin Emord is a voting member of the Recording Academy Class of 2020. He is an active philanthropist as an artist spokesperson for California Music Educators Association, a House Of Blues Music Forward Artist Mentor and Music Education Advocate with the NAMM Foundation.

