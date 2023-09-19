The Polyphonic Spree Return With Latest Track 'Galloping Seas (Section 44)'

The Polyphonic Spree make a welcomed return today with their exhilarating new single “Galloping Seas (Section 44)” taken from their forthcoming eighth studio album ‘Salvage Enterprise,’ announced today and to be released on November 17. Pre-save/add HERE.

Their first body of original compositions in almost a decade, led by front man, founder, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and visionary Tim DeLaughter, the group prepare to embark on their next chapter.

The first track to be revealed today is “Galloping Seas (Section 44),” a heart-rending soul-anthem that affixes softly strummed acoustic guitar to an orchestral hum as Tim urges, “Hold on through the galloping seas."

“We’re all galloping through rough waters,” he says. “I tried to describe the process as well as I could and encourage people to keep their heads above the storm and the waves. Ride it out. It’s going to be okay. It starts off very calm and introspective, and you can envision where it’s going.”

Described as a ‘rising-from-the-ashes’ record” by DeLaughter, who often found himself alone with a guitar when making this record. The instrument soon doubled as a creative north star for what would eventually become Salvage Enterprise.

He shares on the album’s sound: There’s an acoustic current running through the whole body of work, and we tried to embrace it as a thread. It has a lot of space to contemplate what we’re going through. I was very specific on instrumentation. I knew I wanted a cross between a Percy Faith and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young record. With the ability of The Spree to have crescendos, peaks, valleys, we were able to add depth and texture to the classic harmonies and rich folk music.”

On the lyrics and message of the record, DeLaughter elaborates: “Across all of the music I’ve done, lyrically there’s a sense of desperation and a moment of convincing myself I’m going to make it through regardless of how the music dresses up. On this one, I struggled with the amount of vulnerability I was experiencing and was willing to share both musically and lyrically, but ultimately decided to let it play out. Now that it's done, I'm happy with the dance between the two.”

More news to be announced soon.

UPCOMING SHOWS

10/1 - Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio (Outdoors) - Denton, TX

11/22 - Granada Theater Dallas, TX (Album Release Show)

12/3 - Haute Spot - Austin, TX

12/15 - 20th Annual Holiday Extravaganza Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

12/16 - 20th - Annual Holiday Extravaganza Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

About Polyphonic Spree

The Polyphonic Spree remain attuned to opportunities for rebirth. Led by frontman, founder, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and visionary Tim DeLaughter, the group’s vision and sound have constantly evolved. Following a period of heartbreak, confusion, and uncertainty as his original band Tripping Daisy fell apart in 2000, Tim started over again.

Accompanied by 23 other collaborators, draped in robes, and drunk on the natural exuberance of a new chapter, he introduced The Polyphonic Spree with the now-classic 2002 debut, The Beginning Stages of… The signature “Light & Day/Reach for the Sun” surged through popular culture for two decades, appearing everywhere from the Academy® Award-winning 2004 classic Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to a 2017 episode of Girlboss. It would even be performed on-screen in Wonder and serve as the theme song for Dr Seuss’s The Lorax.

Delivering rapturous live experiences at countless festivals and on numerous late-night television shows, they also notably graced the stage at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert and opened an entire tour for the late David Bowie. Beyond Tim scoring Thumbsucker by filmmaker Mike Mills, the band contributed a cover of Nirvana’s “Lithium” to the Academy® Award-winning The Big Short.

Along the way, they entranced listeners with the likes of Together We’re Heavy [2004], The Fragile Army [2007], Yes It’s True [2013], and Psychphonic [2014]. In the wake of the 2021 covers LP Afflatus, Dallas Morning News proclaimed, “The Spree Remains one of the more beloved names in the Texas rock landscape.”

Without question, The Polyphonic Spree has quietly made an indelible impact upon culture since the turn-of-the-century. Their music has found its way to listeners everywhere, either on the radio, in books, movies, fashion, or even through comedians. As the years pass, this impact has only magnified. In 2023, they embark on their next season with their full-length offering, Salvage Enterprise.