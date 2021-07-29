The Plot In You Announce New Album 'Swan Song'

Ohio quartet The Plot In You - Landon Tewers [vocals], Josh Childress [guitar], Ethan Yoder [bass], and Michael Cooper [drums - will release their fifth album Swan Song on September 17 via Fearless Records. Pre-order the album, which follows 2018's excellent Dispose, here.

The band has also shared the video for the brand new single "Face Me." Watch it here:

"'Face Me' was the first song written for Swan Song in early 2019," Tewers shares, offering some insight into the song. "It explores the intricacies of a relationship where one person is severely mentally distraught. The damage is so deep but there's an unspeakable element that keeps them laced together. It's about wanting to pull away just as strongly as they want it to be perfect."

After racking up over 100 million streams and receiving praise from Billboard, Rock Sound, Alternative Press, and more, The Plot In You have crafted an album that addresses the end of various things and situations in life. It was a way for the members to expunge some negative things from their lives through their art. With this record, the band stared down years of negativity, soured friendships, disappointment, and mistakes and catalyzed those experiences into hammering distortion, towering melodies, epic production, and unapologetically cathartic lyrics. It's an album that their fans and beyond will intimately and instantly relate to.

"The album is about the end of things, the end of friendships, the end of relationships, and the end of people's lives," Tewers explains. "There's not a whole lot of hope. On the other side of it, my life is in a way more positive place now. I said, 'Alright, this is all of the bulls I can conjure up in my life. Goodbye.' It was therapeutic to dispense all of these painful things from the past and wash out the negativity."

The Plot In You will return to the road with Silverstein and Can't Swim this fall. All dates are below.

THE PLOT IN YOU ON TOUR:

WITH SILVERSTEIN + CAN'T SWIM:

11/4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

11/5 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

11/6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

11/7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

11/9 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

11/10 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada

11/11 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

11/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/15 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

11/16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/18 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

11/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

11/20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

11/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

11/23 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

11/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

11/26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

11/27 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

11/28 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11/30 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

12/1 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

12/3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12/4 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

12/5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

12/7 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

12/8 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

12/10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

12/11 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

12/12 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY