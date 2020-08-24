The Oak Ridge Boys To Perform National Anthem at World's Championship Horse Show

The performance will mark the group’s 45th consecutive appearance at the Kentucky State Fair.

The Kentucky State Fair announces that legendary country music quartet, The Oak Ridge Boys will perform the national anthem on Saturday, August 29th, at The World's Championship Horse Show. The performance will mark the group's 45th consecutive appearance at the Kentucky State Fair, a record unmatched by any other touring act.



The Oak Ridge Boys were originally scheduled to perform on the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series stage. However, the modification of the 2020 Kentucky State Fair as a participant only show necessitated the cancellation of the full performance. However, The Oak Ridge Boys were determined to find a way to keep their record of consecutive performances going.



Extraordinary cooperation between The Kentucky State Fair, The World's Championship Horse Show, and The Oak Ridge Boys are keeping this remarkable record intact. Continued support from Texas Roadhouse includes catering for the band provided by the Louisville-based company.



Duane Allen, lead singer of The Oak Ridge Boys says, "The Kentucky State Fair is always circled on our calendar. It's an honor to perform the national anthem at The World's Championship Horse Show this year. We can't wait for this very special opportunity."



Attendance at The World's Championship Horse Show will be limited to participants only. Pay-Per-View live coverage event is available here.



The 2020 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or its blog.

View More Music Stories Related Articles