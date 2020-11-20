The Oak Ridge Boys Headline Gaylord Opryland's 'Christmas In Tennessee Dinner Show'

Starting today, GRAMMY® Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, will celebrate the holiday season with a 29-day residency as part of Gaylord Opryland's 37th annual A Country Christmas.

The Oak Ridge Boys will entertain fans with Christmas classics and some of their biggest hits at Gaylord Opryland November 20 - December 25, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com

"After decades of taking our big Christmas tour on the road, we are bringing it HOME in 2020," said The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall. "We're counting our blessings for this opportunity and invite you to make the journey to Nashville to experience our annual musical tribute to all things Christmas at the fabulous Gaylord Opryland Resort. The resort knows how to do Christmas, and we're proud to be part of the tradition."

One of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in music, The Oak Ridge Boys will bring their decades of hits to fans for multiple shows throughout the holiday season. Prior to the performance, concert-goers will enjoy a multi-course feast prepared by the resort's renowned chefs.

The Oak Ridge Boys 'Christmas in Tennessee' Dinner Show is just one of many activities happening during A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland including I Love Christmas Movies; acres of festive decorations; SoundWaves, the nation's first truly upscale water resort, which maintains a perfect 84-degree temperature all year long; an ice skating rink, ice tubing and more.

As the safety of its guests and STARS (employees) is of paramount importance, Gaylord Opryland's A Country Christmas program has been developed in accordance with Marriott's "Commitment to Clean" program and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures. Face coverings must be worn by all guests ages two and older in all indoor/outdoor public areas and at Christmas attractions; face coverings may be removed while seated in a restaurant or swimming in a pool. Programming will also operate in consideration with the latest local, state, and federal legislation.

The Oak Ridge Boys have sold over 41 million units worldwide and are synonymous with "America, apple pie, baseball, and country music." In addition to their awards and accolades in the country music field, the Oaks have garnered five GRAMMY® Awards, nine GMA DOVE Awards, and two American Music Awards. The group-Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, members of the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and the Grand Ole Opry (since 2011)-is known worldwide as one of recording history's most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album-gold, platinum and double-platinum, and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers "Elvira," "Bobbie Sue," "Thank God For Kids," "American Made," and "Y'All Come Back Saloon," among dozens more. For more information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, located at 2800 Opryland Drive in Nashville, Tenn., is the flagship property of Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands. The 2,888-room hotel offers "everything in one place"- SoundWaves upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, top-notch entertainment, on-site shopping, an award-winning golf course, and more. For more information, visit www.GaylordOpryland.com.

View More Music Stories Related Articles