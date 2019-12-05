The New York Times' Names Kalie Shorr's 'Open Book' Among The Best Albums of 2019

Nashville non-conformist, Kalie Shorr, is kicking off December on the road with LeAnn Rimes and receiving major accolades along the way. Today, The New York Times released their Best Albums of 2019 list which included Taylor Swift's Lover (14), Lana Del Ray's Norman ___ Rockwell (6), Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next (11) and other major all-genre records released over the past year. At No. 7 on pop music critic Jon Caramanica's list lands Shorr's Open Book, her debut full-length album released in September. It was the only Country release chosen by the renowned critic.

"Open Book, by the relative newcomer Kalie Shorr, is the sort of gut-wrenching album made by someone who understands how vital and detailed country music can be, and who is faithful to its heritage (including its lineage of resistance). Everyone in Nashville is likely hoping to sandpaper her into something just a little bit less confrontational; fingers crossed that doesn't happen." - Jon Caramanica, The New York Times





Asked her initial reaction to this honor Shorr says, "Honestly, I can't even believe it. I poured my entire heart and soul (even the darkest corners) into this album. For the first time, all that I factored in while creating this was self-exploration and healing. To have that be received by fans and critics alike is all I could have ever hoped for. I'm so honored to be included on a list with some of my personal favorite albums of the year as well."