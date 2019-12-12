The New Regime Release Music Video for 'It's Gonna Be OK'

The New Regime, the brainchild of Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves), released a new music video for "It's Gonna Be OK" from Mind, the second installment of the upcoming album Heart Mind Body & Soul today.

Watch the music video, directed by John David Moffat, below!

"It's Gonna Be OK" is a positive song, lyrically, and is all about keeping your chin up when things are looking down," states Ilan Rubin about the track. "Musically, it has a cool shuffle feel and lot of Brian Wilson-esque harmonies in the choruses and outro. I love the constant change in mood from light to dark throughout the entire song."

Mind was released on November 22nd, following the release of The New Regime's first installment, Heart. Both EP's are off the band's new full-length album Heart Mind Body & Soul out Spring 2020. In the meantime, fans can purchase Heart HERE and Mind HERE.

The New Regime previously released music videos for "A Way To Feel Again," a song that deals with newfound isolation as a side effect of the digital age, and "Turning A Blind Eye". The latter's performance-centric video was shot while The New Regime supported Angels & Airwaves on their sold-out North American tour earlier this fall.

Rubin, whose young age defies the amount of work he's already tackled, was recently called "Nine Inch Nails' secret weapon" (Metal Injection) and "one of rock's most in-demand drummers" (Louder). Today, however, it can be argued that the multi-instrumentalist's best work happens when this one-man-band is fronting-and backing-The New Regime. The band's previous releases have been featured by massive press outlets such as Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NME, Alternative Press, and Modern Drummer and have seen them share the stage with Muse, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves, The Used, Juliette Lewis, Alice In Chains, and more. With new music slotted to come out soon, Rubin is looking forward to continuing to reinvent the wheel and becoming a master of his own regime.





Related Articles View More Music Stories