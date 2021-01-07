The MusicFest Premieres 'Sick and Tired' With The Boot Today

Today, The MusicFest at Steamboat premieres the single "Sick and Tired" (featuring Wade Bowen with Jamie Lin Wilson) with The Boot, which comes off the collaborative tribute to influential Texas-born and based Red Dirt music artist Cody Canada, "The Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada & The Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed." See here to check out the premiere.

The MusicFest draws thousands of ski-lovin', music-lovin' folks to the snow swept peaks of Steamboat Springs, Colorado each January. The tribute record was recorded this past year, and is being released by Texas label Right Ave featuring The MusicFest favorites like Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, Reckless Kelly, Casey Donahew, and many more of Americana and Texas music's best. The album's digital street date is set for this Friday, Jan. 8, followed by the physical street date on Jan. 22, 2021 for both CD and vinyl. To pre-order the album, see here.

"I never dreamed when I did my first Steamboat tribute that I'd be one someday," said Cody Canada. "Humbled would be an extreme understatement. I consider myself a very lucky man.Thanks to John and all my pals for an amazing two nights. I love you all."

While Cross Canadian Ragweed broke up many years ago, Cody Canada still tours full time with his band The Departed. Canada wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on the record. The album was recorded live on Jan. 7 and 8, 2020 at The MusicFest in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, an annual event produced by Dickson Productions. The Jan. 7 line up were full band performances recorded live in the Big Tent at The MusicFest, while Jan. 8 performances were acoustic shows recorded in the ballroom of the Grand Hotel at The MusicFest.

"Like The MusicFest tributes to Billy Joe Shaver, Guy Clark, Robert Earl Keen, Rodney Crowell, Townes Van Zandt and many others that have come before," said John Dickson, The MusicFest Founder/Producer. "It's been an honor and privilege to recognize (and record) those that have influenced the music we hear today through the special annual presentation of The MusicFest Artists' Tribute to a Legend. Cody Canada joins the ranks of some of the most influential musicians in our genre and rightfully so. His prolific song crafting can be heard and felt in the music being produced today. Cody's stage presence has been and continues to be just as significant as he draws you in and takes you on a fun ride through the abundance of his extensive catalog of amazing rocking songs. Hearing his songs delivered via his peers (aficionados!) will provide yet another exceptional experience and personal connection to his music."

The largest group ski trip of its kind in the nation, The MusicFest at Steamboat brings the finest Texas and Americana music to the world-class ski resort of Steamboat, Colorado for a week full of sport and song. The festival boasts a stunning roster that includes both legends and rising talents alike. The MusicFest has long been heralded for its jam-packed schedule of events and concerts. Over 200 hours of live performances take place during The MusicFest, and between the many close-knit venues and artists, there is something for everyone.

Photo Credit: Todd Purifoy