The Moss Announce Winter Headline Tour

Salt Lake City-based band The Moss announced their winter US headline tour dates—The Moss Alive Tour. The tour will start in Vancouver, work down the West Coast, then see them return to Austin to follow this year's Austin City Limits with a show at the Scoot Inn.

The run will also include stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Milwaukee and Denver, CO at The Bluebird Theatre. See below for the full list of dates with more information, or visit their website here.

The band just completed the first leg of their fall headline tour during which 10 shows sold out in advance—including shows in Phoenix, Salt Lake City, and LA's legendary Troubadour. The tour will pick back up on November 29th with an already sold-out show at The Atlantis in Washington, DC. The second leg of the fall tour will travel through the eastern US, including shows that have already sold out in Boston, Philadelphia, and Nashville.

Listen to the band’s latest single, “The Place That Makes Me Happy,” which debuted on the Alternative radio chart 2 weeks ago and is currently #35 on this week's chart.

The Moss – U.S. Tour Dates

Fall Tour

November

29 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis SOLD OUT

30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry SOLD OUT

December

1 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair SOLD OUT

2 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Riptide Music Festival

5 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

6 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

7 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

8 – Nashville, TN @ The End SOLD OUT

9 – Nashville, TN @ The End

12 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Alive Tour (NEW)

February

15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

19 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room

21 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

22 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst

24 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

27 – El Paso, TX @ Lobrow Place

29 – Houston, TX @ WOMH Upstairs

March

1 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

2 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

5 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

6 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

7 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk

8 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

9 – Milwaukee, WI @ TBA

20 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

22 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

About The Moss:

Originating on the shores of Oahu as teenage buddies, Tyke James (vocals/guitar) and Addison Sharp (guitar) traded in beaches for the Great Salt Lake joining forces with Willie Fowler (drums) Caiden Jackson (bass) to form The Moss. As the group’s principal songwriter, Tyke channels his own personal experiences and passions into The Moss’ radiant and deceptively sunny tunes—their unique version of organic indie rock draws from artists like Pinegrove and Kevin Morby for sonic inspiration.

Last January, the band released their Insomnia EP and the title track became a breakout single for The Moss after landing on Spotify’s Viral 50 playlist and reaching #13 on the Alternative radio chart. The band’s blazing touring success has landed them on a number of festivals over the past year including Bonnaroo, Summerfest and Life Is Beautiful.