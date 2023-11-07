The Miserable Rich Announce Return With New Album 'Overcome'

Announcing their first studio album in 13 years - THE MISERABLE RICH - are pleased to confirm the release of ‘Overcome' for release on 2nd February 2024.

A welcome return for the Brighton string-led indie collective, the band lead the release with the soaring new single “Crows”, which is streaming everywhere today (7 November).

Renowned for their blend of thought-provoking lyrics and mesmerising chamber-pop orchestral sound, new single “Crows” finds The Miserable Rich back at their compelling best.

“Crows” transports listeners to a decaying world, where these savvy and resourceful birds emerge as unexpected protagonists, navigating the chaos with calm and skill. With its dystopian birdland initially envisioned by the band's Will Calderbank, vocalist James de Malplaquet began to wonder what a conversation with crows might sound like and took a deep-dive into their curious ways to understand them more. As de Malplaquet explains:

“Will had the idea of crows taking over the world and clearing up when humans have messed everything up and gave me the last line of the chorus to work the rest of the lyrics from. I did some research about crows and – woah – they are amazing. I decided to make it a kind of conversational style thing about exactly how amazing they are. I was visiting Sweden recently where I heard they are being trained to pick up cigarette buts, so I suppose this song is already coming true. A dark kind of hope.”

While “Crows” paints a vivid picture of a world teetering on the brink of global destruction, it also showcases The Miserable Rich's ability to infuse danceability into their musical storytelling - showing that even in the face of adversity, there is room for celebration. As the balance of power shifts, nature's smaller creatures reclaim control – leave it to the Crows to sort it out… The new single fittingly arrives with a Hitchcock inspired official video courtesy of Marc Biedel. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/1IvWQE6kjzo

Conjuring an atmosphere reminiscent of a hazy night in the depths of a bohemian French discotheque, it places the compositional wonder of cellist/pianist Calderbank and artful vocal prowess of de Malplaquet centre-stage and spotlights a band in imaginative and invigorating form. Said to draw inspiration from fellow Brightonians Metronomy, its swooping arpeggios and unrelenting backbeat align to present one of the most up-tempo offerings by The Miserable Rich to date.

“Crows” follows recent teaser tracks “Glue” and “FHS”, with all three tunes confirmed to be appearing on ‘Overcome', the soon-to-be-released fourth studio album from The Miserable Rich.

It took a decade, tragedy, mutual support and, inevitably, alcohol and pizza to get them back together, but the Brighton-based outfit will release the follow-up to 2011's ‘Miss You In The Days' on 12 February 2024.

Born out of trauma but also a testament to deep friendship and love, ‘Overcome' was largely recorded at the five-piece's various home studios by James de Malplaquet (vocals), Jim Briffett (guitars, piano), Will Calderbank (cello, keyboards, piano), Rhys Lovell (double bass) and Martin Deering (drums) with production assistance and mastering from Lotte Lindenberg's Wolfgang Gottlieb.

It also features guest appearances from Alabaster de Plume, Love Supreme Jazz Festival co-founder Jack Kendon (trumpet, vocals), Dan Cartwright (saxophone), Miserable Rich co-founder – also of The Leisure Society, and formerly Hope of The States and Mumford & Sons – Mike Siddell (violin), Jennifer Left, Kelly Barnes and Bex Fidler (vocals).

Featuring twelve new songs, ‘Overcome' encapsulates all the charms of the band's earlier string-laden, crafted music, which has seen them garner widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base. From the exuberant “Ballad Of Young Finn” to the hugely personal “Glue”, the increasingly defiant “Quietly” to the heartfelt closer “Poem For Suzanne”, via the elegant “Penny For” – described by de Malplaquet, perhaps flippantly, as “somewhere between Kruder & Dorfmeister and Supertramp, where we've always belonged!” – it's an unmistakable sound, blending elements of indie folk and chamber pop.

This time, however, piano, electronics and brass add to their customary mix of acoustic instruments, whether on the rambunctious folk-pop of “FHS”, which boasts an unlikely New Orleans twist, the richly textured “Everything Bright And New” or the hushed “If Only”, with the latter pair featuring Alabaster de Plume on saxophone.

Released digitally and on standard weight black or blue vinyl, ‘Overcome' will be available through their own label, Rags To Ruins, via all major streaming platforms and digital stores on 2nd February 2024.

Around the release, The Miserable Rich will be airing their new material at a limited series of live shows and in-store dates. Catch them previewing ‘Overcome' at these dates as follows:

THE MISERABLE RICH - 2023/24 LIVE DATES

7th Dec – Brighton, Hope & Ruin

2nd Feb – Resident, Brighton – 6pm (Instore)

3rd Feb – Rough Trade West – 5pm (Instore)

10th Feb – Pie & Vinyl, Southsea – 5pm (Instore)

Tickets on sale here: