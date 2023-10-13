The Menzingers Share New Album 'Some Of It Was True'

Earlier this week the Philly foursome treated fans to the offbeat, coming-of-age music video for “Try”.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

The Menzingers Share New Album 'Some Of It Was True'

The Menzingers release their seventh studio album ‘Some Of It Was True' via Epitaph Records. Four years since the release of 2019's Hello Exile, the band collaborated with Grammy-nominated producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, the War on Drugs, Waxahatchee) on this new music.

Recorded at Texas's legendary Sonic Ranch studio, Cook helped accomplish the daunting task of capturing their distinctive live energy within the confines of a studio and what results is their most immediate-sounding and energetic record to date.  

Earlier this week the Philly foursome treated fans to the offbeat, coming-of-age music video for “Try”. Directed by Whitey McConnaughy, you might recognize some familiar faces from the videos for “I Don't Wanna Be an Asshole Anymore” (2014) “America (You're Freaking Me Out)” (2019). 

With an endearing account of how the song came together, vocalist/guitarist Tom May explains: “We wrote this song the morning after Joe's birthday. There was something about being together with old friends that had us fired up to write a straightforward punk song that barely breathes. Towards the end of jamming one of us went to the wrong chord and it actually worked. We went a little out there with the outro and that happy accident made it on the record. It's already become one of our favorite songs to play together.” 

“The Menzingers are as real as it gets,” Brad Cook says on his time in the studio with the band. “I had an absolute blast working with these guys and was moved to tears many times. They are truly dedicated to artistic growth, and to each other, in ways I found both refreshing and beautiful. I am now a lifer.”  

Speaking on the impact that Cook had on the band, Tom May says, “Brad massively changed the way we were approaching the record. We'd talk about music and develop a vocabulary about how to work together, and that made us embrace chasing the feeling instead worrying about locking in things immediately.” 

Lyrically, Some Of It Was True is a showcase for how the band's songwriting has expanded beyond their own personal experiences, drawing from what's happening around them and the lives of those who keep this world's lifeforce pumping. Acknowledging that they're in a very different place than when they formed in 2008, this album embraces change and it's definitely for the better.

“This record just feels different for us,” Greg Barnett explains. “It's a really important one in our catalog, and a pivotal moment in our history. We have the liberty of our fans growing with us now, and after writing these lyrical songs about where we are in life, we decided to take other peoples' stories and make something bigger out of it.” 

The Menzingers Tour Dates 

W/ Microwave, Cloud Nothings 

Nov 09 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall 

Nov 10 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner 

Nov 11 - New York, NY - Knockdown Center 

Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall 

Nov 14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade 

Nov 15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works 

Nov 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts 

Nov 17 - Richmond, VA - The National 

Nov 18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore 

Nov 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre 

Nov 24 - Columbus, OH - The Athanaeum Theatre 

Nov 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed 

Nov 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant 

Nov 28 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall 

Nov 29 - Austin, TX - The Far Out 

Dec 01 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile 

Dec 02 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory 

Dec 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco 

Dec 05 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre 

Dec 06 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall 

Dec 07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo 

Dec 08 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre 

Dec 09 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre 

Dec 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades 

Dec 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex 

Dec 13 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom 

Dec 14 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall 

Dec 16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre 

Dec 17 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall 

The Menzingers are Greg Barnett (vocals, guitar), Tom May (vocals, guitar), Eric Keen (bass), and Joe Godino (drums).

Photo Credit: Danielle Dubois



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rising Artist Mehro Returns With New Single dopamine Photo
Rising Artist Mehro Returns With New Single 'dopamine'

Rising artist mehro returns with a dreamy new single “dopamine,” which is released alongside a self-directed music video that follows mehro aimlessly floating through an empty amusement park. The new song flows effortlessly from one cascading melody into the next, giving way to mehro's desperate plea to rediscover the joy he once felt. 

2
Miko Marks Releases Single Jubilee Featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers Photo
Miko Marks Releases Single 'Jubilee' Featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers

MIKO MARKS releases single 'Jubilee' featuring Fisk Jubilee Singers and makes an appearance at Grand Ole Opry tonight. The Tennesseean praises the track for its redemptive arc and potential for success.

3
New Rules Drop New Single Ghost Town Photo
New Rules Drop New Single 'Ghost Town'

UK/Irish trio New Rules have released new single “Ghost Town.” The captivating track premiered last night on BBC Radio 1's Future Pop. Written by New Rules and John Ryan [One Direction, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter], “Ghost Town” laments the demise of a relationship and the feeling of abandonment that comes after.

4
Israeli-American Rapper Kosha Dillz Pens Emotional Song Photo
Israeli-American Rapper Kosha Dillz Pens Emotional Song

Iaraeli-American rapper Kosha Dillz is sharing a brand new song penned following the news of Hamas' most recent attack on Israel. Within just a few days Kosha Dillz (aka Rami Even-Esh), had written “Bring the Family Home” and recorded and a stunning video shot in old Jewish New York on the Lower East Side.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO