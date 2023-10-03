The Maine's Bestselling Debut 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' Returns To Vinyl For 15th Anniversary

Craft Recordings celebrates the 15th anniversary of The Maine's bestselling debut, Can't Stop Won't Stop, with a special vinyl reissue – and a variety of color variants. Set for release on November 17th, and available for pre-order today, the 2008 album features the single “Into Your Arms,” plus fan-favorites like “Everything I Ask For” and “Girls Do What They Want.”

In addition to the classic black wax pressing, fans can also find Can't Stop Won't Stop in limited-edition colorways, including Silver and Gold Marble (via CraftRecordings.com), Transparent Black and Yellow Splatter (available exclusively via Revolver), and Lemon Yellow (at select indie record stores).

Hailing from Tempe, AZ, The Maine was formed in early 2007 by high school students Garrett Nickelsen (bass), Pat Kirch (drums) and John O'Callaghan (vocals), with Jared Monaco (lead guitar) and Kennedy Brock (rhythm guitar) rounding out their long-running lineup several months later.

After releasing their first EP, Stay Up, Get Down, the young men caught the ears of Fearless Records, who promptly signed the band and released their second EP, The Way We Talk, in December 2007. A Top 10 hit on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart, the EP sold an impressive 50,000 copies, setting the band on the path to success ahead of their debut full-length.

At the top of 2008, The Maine entered the studio with producer Matt Squire (Ariana Grande, Panic! at the Disco, Taking Back Sunday) to record the 12-track Can't Stop Won't Stop. Offering a blend of infectious hooks with anthemic pop-punk and alt-rock riffs, the album was filled with upbeat tracks like “Girls Do What They Want,” “Everything I Ask For” and “Into Your Arms.”

The group also delved into acoustic balladry with “Whoever She Is” and electronic elements, particularly in songs like “You Left Me.” Rounding out the album is “Count'em One, Two, Three” – a new rendition of a favorite from Stay Up, Get Down.

Released in July 2008, Can't Stop Won't Stop received praise from the likes of AllMusic and Absolute Punk, the latter of which raved, “There's just too much about this music…to love,” adding “I, for one, can't stop and won't stop listening to this record.” Alternative Press, meanwhile, declared The Maine among their “100 Bands You Need to Know in 2008.” Can't Stop Won't Stop was also well received by fans, debuting at No.40 on the Billboard 200, breaking the Top 5 of Billboard's Independent Albums chart and selling 12,000 copies in its first week.

Also helping move the needle was the band's stint on the 2008 Warped Tour, as well as supporting slots with acts like Good Charlotte and Boys Like Girls. Over the following months, The Maine's profile continued to rise, as they co-headlined the Alternative Press Tour and joined the Bamboozle Festival, dropping videos for “Everything I Ask For,” “Girls Do What They Want” and “Into Your Arms” along the way.

The following summer, as The Maine embarked on the 2009 Warped Tour, they reissued a deluxe edition of Can't Stop Won't Stop. Today, the album has sold over 100,000 copies and remains one of their most popular titles.

In the decade and a half following Can't Stop Won't Stop, the band has released a total of nine studio albums, including the Top 20 bestseller, Black & White (2010), 2013's Forever Halloween, and 2019's You Are OK, which topped Billboard's Indie chart.

This past August, The Maine released their highly anticipated self-titled album, featuring the singles “Blame” and “Dose No. 2,” while next month, they'll embark on an extensive North American tour, with shows running through March 2024. Scroll down to view a full list of dates and visit the band's official site for tickets and more info.

Click here to pre-order Can't Stop Won't Stop.

The Maine Tour Dates 2023-24

November 10: San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

November 11: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

November 12: Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

November 13: San Francisco, CA – August Hall

November 15: Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

November 18: Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

November 19: Seattle, WA – The Showbox

November 21: Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

November 28: Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

November 29: Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club

November 30: Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

December 2: Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

December 3: Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

December 5: New York, NY – Irving Plaza

December 6: New York, NY – Irving Plaza

December 7: Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

December 8: Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

December 9: Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

December 10: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

December 12: Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

December 14: Tulsa, OK – Cain's Ballroom

December 15: Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

December 16: San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

2024:

January 19: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

January 20: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

February 28: Portland, OR – Moda Center

March 1: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

March 3: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 4: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

March 7: Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

March 8: Austin, TX – Moody Center

March 11: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

March 13: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 15: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 16: Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 23: Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico – Lunario del Auditorio Nacional