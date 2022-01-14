The Lumineers Release New 'Brightside' Album

The Lumineers are proud to announce today's release of their eagerly anticipated new album, BRIGHTSIDE, available now via Dualtone in the U.S. & Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world.

"Hope is a risky thing," says The Lumineers singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz. "It doesn't ignore the danger, but rather it believes in the face of danger. BRIGHTSIDE is an album that hopes, even against the sadness and staggering odds."

To celebrate today's arrival of BRIGHTSIDE, The Lumineers have shared a visually arresting official music video for the album's "WHERE WE ARE," premiering today via Facebook at Noon Eastern Time. The video and song are based on a real life event involving Schultz and his future wife. It was directed by The Lumineers Creative Director and Schultz's longtime friend Nicholas Sutton Bell and his brother Dylan Bell.

The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated band's fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE includes such new favorites as "A.M. RADIO," "BIG SHOT," and the chart-topping first single and title track, "BRIGHTSIDE," all joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

"BRIGHTSIDE" recently made history by ascending to #1 on Billboard's "Alternative National Airplay" and "Adult Alternative Airplay" charts - the band's sixth time atop the latter ranking in less than 10 years. The Lumineers now boast the most #1 singles among all acts on that chart in the span since achieving their first AAA chart-topper in 2012. The song "BRIGHTSIDE" has been #1 at AAA for eight weeks and has topped the Alternative chart for four weeks and counting.

Produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron's Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, BRIGHTSIDE marks The Lumineers' first new music in more than two years as well as the band's most joyous and spontaneous piece of work thus far.

The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers' co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the eclectic, effervescent instrumentation, with Baron on a wide variety of keyboards and backing vocals and more by Simone Felice, touring members Byron Isaacs and Lauren Jacobson, famed backing singer Cindy Mizelle (Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band), The Felice Brothers' James Felice, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth.

Listen to the new album here: