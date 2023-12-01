The Lumineers Release 'Deck The Halls'

The Lumineers Release 'Deck The Halls'

The Lumineers “Deck the Halls” to usher in the holiday season. They recorded the beautifully arresting version of the traditional carol while touring in Argentina this fall.

Their proceeds from streaming and downloading the single will go to Backline, which works to connect music industry professionals and their families with a trusted network of mental health and wellness providers. “Deck the Halls” premieres today at all DSPs and streaming services.

The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz had this to say about the new song: “We are happy to release ‘Deck The Halls' for the holidays. Maybe it's the idea of soft winter snow gently falling quieting the streets and neighborhoods, or the short days where the sun barely rises above the horizon, we always seem to arrange and record the most barebones versions of holiday songs. Someday we're going to release the saddest Christmas album ever! In seriousness, we are grateful to partner with Backline. They are doing very important work”

About The Lumineers:

With 24 #1 hits across a range of radio formats, The Lumineers have quickly risen to the ranks of the world's most beloved bands of any genre. Having started out in small clubs and open mics the band has become a touring juggernaut, selling out arenas throughout the world. The band first entered the international stage in 2012 with their breakthrough song, “Ho Hey,” the first single from their self-titled debut.

The album itself proved to be huge sensation, rising to #2 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 on its way to 3x RIAA platinum certification in the U.S. and Canada and a prestigious pair of GRAMMY Award nominations including “Best New Artist.” CLEOPATRA followed in 2016, debuting at #1 on album charts in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom on route to RIAA platinum in the U.S. and 2x platinum certification in Canada.

The Lumineers' third album, the cinematic and inventive III, proved a critical and popular phenomenon upon its September 2019 release, highlighted by such singles as “Life In The City” and “Gloria,” both of which lit up multi-format radio outlets across the country, with “Gloria” topping the charts at Americana, Adult Alternative, and Alternative, including six consecutive weeks at #1 on the latter chart. The band released their fourth album BRIGHTSIDE in January 2022.

The album was top ten in both the U.S. and Canada and the title track reached Number 1 on Billboard's Alternative National Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay charts—the sixth time the band has topped the latter chart in less than 10 years. The Brightside World Tour saw over 1.1 million tickets sold across 120 cities, 29 countries and 6 continents including two record-breaking sold-out stadium shows at Coors Field in Denver and Wrigley Field in Chicago. The band achieved the highest-attended concert at Coors Field and broke their own record by grossing $3.6 Million at Wrigley Field. 

The Lumineers are represented by Wasserman Music and Activist Artists Management.



