The Lives of Famous Men Release New Single 'Yuri'

The track is from the band's album Greener Pasture Blues out November 10. 

By: Oct. 28, 2023

"Yuri," the new single from The Lives Of Famous Men is now available. The track is from the band's album Greener Pasture Blues out November 10. 

Listen to the track below!

On the song the band's Daniel Hall says:

I was living in New York when the country was just coming out of recession, and felt like it gave me a front row seat to runaway development and the growing wealth gap. I remember walking through Union Square, and among the vendors hawking photos of Justin Bieber, I met an artist named Yuri who was doing these simple line drawings of what you might call the more romantic textures of the city. What really struck me were the water towers, like he was capturing a version of this place that wouldn't be around for much longer. Musically, Yuri is a bit of an outlier on the album (Greener Pasture Blues, out November 10). Where we'd normally reach for a guitar we leaned into vintage synth sounds, and I think it helps underline the unique perspective this song offers – one that sees beauty in decay while so-called progress shines all around.

Hailing from Alaska and based primarily in Los Angeles, The Lives of Famous Men draw on wide ranging musical traditions to create a sound all their own. This unique brand of art-pop makes for a danceable live show that's landed them on stages from MTV's Campus Invasion Tour to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they performed the song You're Everyone I Know Right Now. 

Since forming in 2007, LoFM has collaborated with producers including James Paul Wisner (Paramore), Casey Bates (Portugal. The Man), and Paul Q Kolderie (Radiohead). Their single Annie Taylor became an unexpected club hit when it was remixed by The Angry Kids, and their song Orchids has been a fan favorite ever since it featured prominently in Jennette McCurdy's short film Strong Independent Women.  

This summer the band entered the studio with producer Alex Newport (Bloc Party) to record their new album Greener Pasture Blues, out November 10. As the title suggests, Greener Pasture Blues is about coming to terms with the fact that external change isn't a shortcut to internal change, an idea reflected in the Motown-inspired lead single Darling Come Home. In the synthy Yuri, the narrator pines for a pre-recession New York captured in a Union Square street artist's $10 sketch, while You and Me in the PRC offers a tongue-in-cheek daydream of life in the People's Republic of China, set against a bed of guitars and a marimba melody that recalls MTA subway chimes.

Through storytelling rich with allusions and wordplay, and a sound that's more driving and focused than ever, Greener Pasture Blues finds The Lives of Famous Men in top form.



