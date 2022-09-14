The Lazy Eyes Announce Debut U.S. Headline Tour

The new guard of psych rock, The Lazy Eyes, are announcing their debut North American tour, finally bringing their live show from Australia to the US this fall, with the US dates starting on Nov 7 in San Fransisco. This tour is in support of their much-anticipated debut album, Songbook, out earlier this year. On sale begins this Friday Sept 16, with local presale beginning today - tickets available HERE.

At home, they've opened for The Strokes, Wet Leg, and CHAI, and have played densely-populated sets at The Great Escape (UK) and Splendour In The Grass (Australia), and have just recently wrapped up their own headline tours of Australia and the UK. They also just did an outstandingly fuzzy triple j "Like A Version" cover of The Bee Gees' "More Than A Woman."

The Lazy Eyes mesh a myriad sides to their psych-rock sound, from driving, distorted Black Sabbath-esque guitar riffs to the sunnied, vintage-soaked escapism of 60s psych-pop, from blistering dual guitar solos to washed out shoegaze. Bonded by their formative high school years, the intimacy of The Lazy Eyes' friendship is felt in their music, and comes to life in an electric way during their live shows (which often turn rowdy in the best way).

Following key releases from their first two EPs, 'Where's My Brain???', 'Tangerine' and 'Cheesy Love Song,' the band's breakout album single, 'Fuzz Jam', became triple j's #1 Most Played Song upon release. Mainstream praise has continued to follow The Lazy Eyes every step, from Lauren Laverne as the Spotlight Artist on 6 Music and #24 on the Shazam charts, playlisting on BBC 6 Music's A List and acclaim from NME, SPIN, Complex/Pigeons & Planes, V Man, Face Melts, KCRW, Flood, and more.

Like every good fantasy world, that of The Lazy Eyes abides by its own logic - suddenly you're in a garden in full blossom, and you didn't even notice; you've walked a mile without taking a single step and earworms zip zorp past. Now we're able to fully step inside, into the same room.

TOUR DATES AND TICKET LINKS

Local Presale [Only applies to: SF, LA, Santa Ana, NY]: Today, Sept 14 at 10am-10pm local

On sale: Fri, Sept 16 at 10am local

Nov 7, 2022 - Cafe Du Nord - San Francisco, CA

Nov 8, 2022 - The Echo- Los Angeles, CA

Nov 9, 2022 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

Nov 13, 2022 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

Nov 14, 2022 - DC9 - Washington, DC

Nov 15, 2022 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA