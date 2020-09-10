The Killers to Perform for Pandora LIVE

September 15th at 8:45pm ET.

Pandora announced today that international chart-toppers and GRAMMY nominees The Killers will perform for Pandora LIVE on September 15th at 8:45pm ET. This marks the second event since the popular concert series transitioned to virtual and kicked off with multi-platinum artist Kane Brown last month. RSVP for the free event HERE.

The Killers are currently celebrating the recent release of their highly anticipated sixth studio album Imploding The Mirage. The Pandora LIVE event will feature performances of old favorites as well as songs from the new album, including "Running Towards A Place" which will be the first time the track will be performed for an audience. With their 2020 tour postponed, this Pandora LIVE event, from LMG Studios in Las Vegas, is one of the few chances to see the band perform this year.

The evening will be hosted by Madison, the host of SiriusXM's AltNation (ch. 36). Select fans of The Killers on Pandora will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with the band prior to the performance. Additionally, the band has recorded a Pandora Story to be available post-event as a podcast meets playlist with commentary about old and new tracks.

"Our people: We were hoping to share our stuff the old fashioned way, but like everyone else on planet Earth, we're having to adjust" said The Killers. "We've gone virtual! Thanks to our pals at Pandora, we were able to do such a thing. Hope you like it!"

Event sponsors will complement and enhance the at-home viewing experience by bringing interactive fan activities and exclusive content together in a whole new way. For example, National University will let fans test their knowledge with pre-show trivia and learn more about the making of the album with behind-the-scenes artist commentary on the Pandora Live: Backstage with The Killers station. Wendy's will provide a limited amount of exclusive artist merchandise for attendees on a first-come, first-served code redemption basis, and Hidden Valley Ranch will offer fans a collection of recipes to enjoy at home. After the show, the Pandora Live: Backstage with The Killers station will be updated to include live performance tracks from the event!

