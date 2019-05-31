The Jonas Brothers and Ryan Tedder to Discuss Music, Collaboration at TimesTalks

TimesTalks, The New York Times live conversation and performance series, is proud to host a conversation between multi-platinum selling band theJonas Brothers and Ryan Tedder, the Grammy award winning singer, songwriter, producer and founder of the multi-platinum selling band OneRepublic on June 13.



Tedder wrote the hit song "Sucker" with Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, which is their first song together as the Jonas Brothers in six years. Together they will discuss their chance meeting, creative collaboration, and musical journey over the last decade, in addition to the Jonas Brothers' exciting reunion.



This TimesTalks event will take place on June 13 at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center and will be live streamed on TimesTalks.com and the TimesTalks YouTube channel starting at 8PM EST. General admission tickets for the public can be purchased here.



TimesTalks is known for providing a platform for engaging and spirited discourse between the most iconic and culturally relevant creative voices of our time.



Announcements about future TimesTalks can be found on TimesTalks.com, and viewers can watch previous installments here, including videos of Stephen Colbert, Denzel Washington, Grace Jones, Margaret Atwood, Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, Common, Jennifer Lawrence, Jane Goodall, Annie Leibovitz, Ai Weiwei, Anthony Bourdain, and many more.





