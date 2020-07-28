The Jacques Share New Track 'Swift Martin'

Their Debut Album is Set For Release Later This Year

Following the recent release of their acclaimed EP Born Sore, London/Bristol indie four-piece The Jacques have shared the brand new track 'Swift Martin', which will feature on their forthcoming debut album set for release later this year.



The unnerving track drips with dark atmosphere as layers of pulsating synths, distorted guitar lines and rolling drum beats are topped with vocalist Finn O'Brien's lysergic tones intoning a bleak and mysterious lyric.



"'Swift Martin' is cyclical one-chord synth-punk tune that was never, ever supposed to be single", explains Finn, "I could've sworn the words "no-ones gonna take you to heaven" had come up in some sort of idiomatic sense before, but I've searched since writing it and apparently I made it up. Make of it what you will..."



The Jacques re-emerged in summer 2019 having signed to Modern Sky Records UK, and their blend of raw indie energy, dreamy-pop moments and rebellious attitude quickly launched them back into the spotlight. The recent singles 'I Never Want To Be Your Boyfriend', 'Alka-Seltzer' and 'Kiss The Pharaoh' received great support from the likes of BBC 6Music and Radio X and saw their fan base continue to grow, having already established a devoted following in both the UK and Europe since their formation in 2014.



The Born Sore EP showcased the band's ever-evolving vision and artistic expression both sonically and lyrically, demonstrating that despite circumstances beyond their control leading to a new line-up, the quarter have emerged as one of the most inventive guitar bands around today. In March this year they set out on their UK headline tour to celebrate the success of its release, but it was stopped short due to the Covid-19 lockdown.



Since then, they've focused their efforts on the next part of their upward journey preparing to release their long-awaited debut album later this year. The Jacques' uniquely provocative sound makes this one of the must-hear records for 2020. More details on the album will be released very soon.

