The Ivy Releases Single 'Be Like You'

The Ivy releases new single and music video "Be Like You"

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Amidst their headline US tour, dreamy alt synth-pop band The Ivy has released their latest single and music video “Be Like You.”

“Be Like You” is a foggy exploration of the expectations/pressure we all experience that have been exacerbated by social media. The new track tackles themes of comparison and a longing for genuine connection in the digital age of influencers.

Paired with an all-consuming production featuring fuzzy grunge-inspired guitars, the melancholic track reminds us to tear down our walls and live authentically, because who really cares what anyone else thinks? The new single comes to us alongside a cinematic music video, directed by The Ivy's Wyatt Clem, the video brings the moody track to life reflecting on our society's obsession with appearances.

“‘Be Like You' is a song that flowed out so naturally, says The Ivy. “The whole thing was written in about 45 minutes. It's told from the perspective of a state of mind I lived in for far too long. The belief that how other people were living should dictate my happiness. The belief that if my life wasn't the most exciting thing in the world, I should view myself with less value. I am still on a journey with all of this, but I am thankful to have come so far from how I once thought. Comparison can haunt any one of us. I hope you choose to treat yourself well today.”

The Ivy is on tour now through December - playing headline shows across the U.S. For all ticketing info please visit wearetheivy.com, and full tour routing can be found below.

Last month, The Ivy released angsty single “Street Dog” which was partially inspired by the street dogs the band found on a writing trip to Mexico. “Street Dog” wrestles with feeling behind the “big dogs” in life who appear to have it all going for them and the eventual realization that having it all figured it not all it's cracked up to be. Complete with an explosive guitar solo, the track sees the band lean even further into their rock side.

Released this summer alongside a nostalgic music video, “Good Faith” wrestles with the feeling of being dazed and overwhelmed by the challenges of life. In the end, somewhere between the synths and guitars, the duo ultimately finds hope and purpose in realizing that your true self is not found in the expectations of others. Directed by Celebe Severo, the 90s inspired video sees The Ivy play around with quirky editing and visuals evoking the kind of nostalgia you only find in the iconic music videos of the time. 

Wyatt Clem (singer/songwriter/guitarist) and Shawn Abhari (songwriter/synth player/bassist) met studying at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Oklahoma City. Both grew up playing music from a very young age, Shawn started out on piano initially picking up the guitar when he was nine years old and Wyatt started playing guitar when he was 12. Dubbed by Earmilk as “one of the most promising indie pop acts to come out of Oklahoma,” The Ivy burst onto the scene in 2017 when their songs “Gold” and “Have You Ever Been in Love” went viral climbing the Spotify charts and winning over critics and fans alike.

﻿Pulling influence from indie-rock as well as R&B and the blues, The Ivy have crafted their own unique sound garnering millions of streams. With three critically acclaimed EPs out, The Ivy have amassed fans all around the world, shared the stage with LANY and the Band Camino, performed at Lollapalooza, and are making indelible waves in the indie pop scene.

The Ivy Remaining 2023 Live Dates

November 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

November 27 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

November 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

November 30 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

December 2 – Seattle, WA @ Funhouse

December 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

December 6 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

December 8 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard 

Photo Credit - Laura Webster



