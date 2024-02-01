The Ivy Releases New Single 'Gums Lost Flavor'

Dreamy alt synth-pop band The Ivy has released their latest single and music video “Gums Lost Flavor.”

“Gums Lost Flavor” sees The Ivy lean into their pop side with silky-smooth vocals and an infectious melody. The track's airy production pairs perfectly with the self-reflective lyrics serving as a wakeup call to live a happier life.

“‘Gums Lost Flavor' is a song that we started here in Tulsa and fleshed out further in Mexico,” said The Ivy. “It's a song about realizing that a relationship, whether that be with a person or even a substance or a behavior pattern, is unhealthy and it's also just about the pursuit of something better and healthier for your life.”

The Ivy's debut album A Door Still Open is out February 23 (PRESS HERE to pre-save). Mostly written and recorded on a writing trip to Punta Mita, a small surf town in Mexico, A Door Still Open showcases the duo's knack for crafting catchy pop hooks that invite the listener in while fusing together synths and grunge-inspired guitars. The album explores themes of self-reflection and personal growth while challenging and overcoming the limiting beliefs and mindsets we grow up with.

The Ivy have been giving fans a taste of the new album for the past several months both on tour and with previously released singles and music videos “Be Like You,” “Street Dog,” and “Good Faith”. While singles “Be Like You” and “Street Dog” take an angstier guitar heavy approach, “Good Faith” channels the beachy environment most of the album was written in.

ABOUT THE IVY

Dubbed by Earmilk as “one of the most promising indie pop acts to come out of Oklahoma,” The Ivy burst onto the scene in 2017 when their songs “Gold” and “Have You Ever Been in Love” went viral climbing the Spotify charts and winning over critics and fans alike. Wyatt Clem (singer/songwriter/guitarist) and Shawn Abhari (songwriter/synth player/bassist) met studying at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Oklahoma City.

Both grew up playing music from a very young age, Shawn started out on piano initially picking up the guitar when he was nine years old and Wyatt started playing guitar when he was 12. Pulling influence from indie-rock as well as R&B and the blues, The Ivy have crafted their own unique sound garnering millions of streams.

With three critically acclaimed EPs out, The Ivy have amassed fans all around the world, shared the stage with LANY and the Band Camino, performed at Lollapalooza, and are making indelible waves in the indie pop scene.

Photo Credit – Austin West