The Hotel Saga Continues With Dante Mazzetti's Latest EP HOTEL VOL. 2

Dante Mazzetti began weaving a new musical story in his July EP Hotel Vol. 1. The project reintroduced Mazzetti to the world and to his songwriting skills. With just four tracks, he weaved together chapter to a story of change - specifically one man restarting his life in the abundant city of New York and within the walls of the famed Hotel Chelsea. Dante Mazzetti has now concluded this plot with his latest EP release, Hotel Vol. 2, which embraced the darker points not explored in the first record.

Hotel Vol. 2 continues the tale of a troubled man finding a new life and new challenges. Through 4 new original tracks, Dante Mazzetti tackles a darker tone, infusing his sound with somber vocals and bluesy undertones. The sounds on each record show a delicate and effective switch. This stands out the most between the Vol. 1 single "Hey Now", which features a crowd chanting, foot-stomping chorus, and the Vol. 2 track "Breaking in the Sun", which slow and emotional.

The live version of "Breaking in the Sun" dropped back in May and teased Mazzetti's skill set as a multi-instrumentalist, more notably his trademark one-man-band set up. But including the studio version of the single on Hotel Vol. 2 helps to wrap up the sage Mazzetti created. The song reveals more understanding of this character of a broken man. It effective stands out as some of Mazzetti's best songwriting as well.

Dante Mazzetti has created a whirlwind with his return to music. Between Hotel Vol. 1 and Hotel Vol. 2, a complex story is told and lingers with the listener. Be sure to check out the latest EP release for Dante Mazzetti, and check him out on social media to see what's next for the songwriter.

For more information: dantemazzetti.com





