The Hollies Announce First Full USA Tour In 18 Years

The legendary UK band and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Hollies, whose hits include "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother," "The Air That I Breathe," "Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)," "Bus Stop,""Carrie-Anne" and "Sorry Suzanne," will be bringing its 'The Road Is Long Tour' to the USA in 2020. The tour will be the band's first full USA tour in 18 years.

Alongside The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, The Hollies are one of the UK's most celebrated bands from the 1960s British Invasion era. The band haven't stopped touring since they formed in 1962 and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 by Steve Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen's E-Street Band.

At the heart of The Hollies are the integral, original members - powerhouse drummer Bobby Elliott and singer, songwriter and lead guitarist Tony Hicks. Their soaring, distinctive harmonies, brilliantly crafted songs, and cultivated musicianship, coupled with The Hollies' extensive back catalogue of memorable tunes, have ensured the longevity of one Britain's greatest Pop/Rock bands whose music remains fresh, dynamic and timeless.

"We are very excited to bring our 'The Road Is Long' tour to the USA and play for all the fans who have waited so long to see us back in America. The show will include all of our greatest hits and we cannot wait to get back on the road Stateside," Bobby Elliott, The Hollies' drummer.

"We have very fond memories of our tours in the US and how much the country means to us as a band. We look forward to seeing you all very soon," guitarist and singer of The Hollies, Tony Hicks.

Artist pre-sale and VIP Packages are available starting March 3rd with public on sale starting on Friday, March 6th at 10AM local time. Ticket and VIP information for all shows can be found at: http://www.hollies.co.uk/

Tour Dates:

July 8 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*

July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater

July 11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

July 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

July 14 - San Antonio, TX - The Tobin Center - HEB Hall

July 15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 16 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

July 18 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

July 19 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 21 - Washington, D.C. - Kennedy Center Concert Hall

July 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

July 24 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

July 25 - Mashantucket, CT - The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 26 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

*Tickets and VIP Packages available at a later date





Related Articles View More Music Stories