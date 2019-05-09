The Highway Women Announce National Touring Roster

The Highway Women Owner, Jill Pavel announced the signing of four artists to a Record Label Deal with Heart Songs Records a division of Victory Music Buzz LLC. Sara Ann Garrison (DE), Amanda Pruitt (TN), Kristen Kae (KY) and Heather Harper (TX) are the artists who will be touring the United States in 2019-2020.

The Highway Women was launched in 2016 by Dallas, TX businessman Jimmy Parman, Victory Music Buzz LLC. In August of 2017 he sold the label to Heart Songs Records owner Jill Pavel. Pavel said, "I let the brand sit and breathe for a year. I believe in this brand and I wanted to make sure that we had the right artists working together. All four of these women are dedicated solo artists and they have embraced working together to help bring more female artists to the forefront of country music. They are all incredidble in their own right as solo artists and together they are magic."

The Highway Women include the mission of supporting other female artists in country music. They put action behind their statement. This past year they invited Karissa Ella (Nashville), Jenn Ford (Texas) to join them on a single release "The Devil" written for them by songwriter Cory Singer. They are relasing a new single on May 24th 2019. Laura Rice a veteran Marine and singer songwriter performed with the group in Nashville and recorded with The Highway Women on their new single "Stand Up and Fight" written by Sean Gasaway (Bluewater Music Group), Allison and Krystal Steel (2Steel Girls) and acclaimed songwriter Buffy Lawson. The powerful and moving anthem was chosen because it represents the spirit and the mission of The Highway Women.

The label extends their mission into the business world working with female enteprenuers in the development and production of the band including producers, songwriters, content development, public relations and more. "We also work with many men in this industry but we want to go out of our way to invite female executives in the music industry to work and be a part of this monumental platform" said Pavel.

The group is managed by Kathryn Loewer and will be finishing up their first EP in Nashville and will begin touring late fall 2019.

You can learn more about The Highway Women by visiting www.highwaywomen.com or by connecting on Facebook and Instagram.





