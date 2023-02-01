The High Water Marks Announces Its Third Album in Three Years

"This song is basically about chilling the f out," says Hilarie Sidney about "Trouble From The East," the first single from Your Next Wolf, the third album in less than three years by her Norway-based band The High Water Marks. Your Next Wolf is scheduled for release via the Chicago-based label Minty Fresh on June 9, 2023.

Sidney is best-known as the sole female co-founder of the revered Elephant 6 Recording Co. (recently the subject of a festival circuit documentary and best-selling book) and former drummer and co-founder of The Apples In Stereo, one of the collective's cornerstone bands (along with Neutral Milk Hotel and Olivia Tremor Control.)

Sidney continues, "We aren't a political band, but politics affects us all. 2022 was an insane year over here in Europe with the Ukraine war. In Norway, we border Russia (our trouble from the north and east) and especially in the beginning, there were a few times we thought there was a nuclear threat.

"People are angry and scared. We just want to see everyone calm down and enjoy what we have. Our little blip of time in this world should be marked with what we did to spread joy, what we did to help, and what we did to try to make a difference in ourselves and the people around us.

"It's been crazy. Right after the war started, there was an attack on a nuclear facility in Ukraine. Then Russia started talking about using nuclear weapons. Norway's national guard inspected every single bomb shelter in the country to see if they were up to code and repair/replace anything needed. It was really scary!"

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Photograph by Amanda Burford. Illustration by Per Ole Bratset.