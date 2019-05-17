The Head and The Heart Release New Album 'Living Mirage'

The Head And The Heart have released their new album, Living Mirage, via Parlophone/Reprise, following the release of 'I Found Out', the latest track to be taken from the album, earlier this week.



A sweeping, artful expansion of the earthy folk rock that once defined them, Living Miragecharts the rebirth and growing pains of the band following the amicable departure of guitarist/vocalist Josiah Johnson - who was replaced by husband to singer/violinist Charity Rose Theilen, Matt Gervais - and the return of keyboardist Kenny Hensley.



Coming together in the Mojave Desert's Joshua Tree, the band shed old skin and began the process of writing Living Mirage, forming a chronicle of stories and perspectives. "In my mind, the songs on this album are vignettes," says singer Jon Russell. "These songs feel honest".



Opening with the emotionally climactic 'See You Through My Eyes', the album is a passionate collection of tracks veering masterfully between the swagger of 'Missed Connection' and the touching emotional intensity of 'Honeybee' and 'Brenda', before the driving rhythms of the title track precede the album's beautifully sparse closer, 'Glory Of Music'.



Living Mirage lives up to its title, a shapeshifting fever dream of unease, angst, and ultimately hope.



LIVING MIRAGE TRACKLIST

1. See You Through My Eyes

2. Missed Connection

3. People Need A Melody

4. Honeybee

5. Brenda

6. Running Through Hell

7. Against The Wall

8. Saving Grace

9. I Found Out

10. Living Mirage

11. Glory Of Music





