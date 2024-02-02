The Greeting Committee Returns With New Single 'popmoneyhits'

The track was released with a music video.

Feb. 02, 2024

The Greeting Committee Returns With New Single 'popmoneyhits'

Kansas City's indie-rock band The Greeting Committee returns with a revived sound for their new single + video, "popmoneyhits,” a dance track that captures the fear of both failure and success. The upbeat indie-pop outing features silky vocals that slide across infectious synth beats, with lyrics yearning for success and superficial assets to ease the pressures of daily life.

“popmoneyhits” explores the conflict between ambition and personal integrity while longing for a glamorous lifestyle often associated with pop culture. The band expands, “‘I want everything and nothing all at once' circles throughout the choruses, reminding us that there's always a choice to be made, and with a price.”

The accompanying video, directed by Luke Holliday and band member Addie Sartino, depicts Sartino dining with an array of eccentric and self-absorbed guests. Sartino watches on from the head of the table as the egocentric characters are lost in their own little worlds – eating a meal of shredded dollar bills, guzzling champagne, and partaking in overzealous and narcissistic banter – before eventually turning into lifeless, plastic mannequins.

Comprised of members Addie Sartino and Pierce Turcotte and joined by Noah Spencer and Micah Ritchie, the spirit of purposeful sharing has served as something of a lifeline for The Greeting Committee. From the sense of community that surrounds their live shows to the subject matter of their music, the band has created a warm world where all are welcome to shed the weight of living and simply experience a moment together.

The Greeting Committee made their debut with the EP Meeting People Is Easy in 2017, followed by their album This Is It in 2018. Following that, they spent much of the years to follow on the road, selling out headline shows across major cities. They've toured with acts like Bombay Bicycle Club, Tennis, Hippo Campus, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise and have taken the stage at leading festivals like Lollapalooza and SXSW.

The band released their EP I'm Afraid I'm Not Angry in late 2019 and had their music appear in the Netflix movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever in 2021. The band released their sophomore album Dandelion in 2022. The Greeting Committee are looking forward to returning with new music later this year.  

Photo Credit: Tyler Krippaehne



