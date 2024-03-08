The Greeting Committee Ask 'Where'd All My Friends Go?' On New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kansas City's indie-rock band The Greeting Committee (555k monthly Spotify listeners) joined forces with flipturn for their newest single + video, "Where'd All My Friends Go?."

The groups teamed up after flipturn's lead singer Dillon Basse contributed lyrics that slotted in with TGC's vision for the song, both having a mutual understanding of the track's crux. Opening with a driving beat and tender vocals, the track builds in intensity as the poignant sentiment of the lyrics is conveyed through a powerful crescendo, reflecting on strained friendships and searching for a genuine connection in a slew of transient relationships.

TGC says, “It's feeling like your most important friendships only exist because you employ them.”

“Where'd All My Friends Go?” embodies something that band member Addie Sartino has learned from this experience collaborating with flipturn. She says, “At the end of the day, two things can be true: past members can be their authentic selves and follow their passions and I can lead this project that I initiated into the space that I want it to exist, and those things are okay. We can still cheer each other on.”

Comprised of founding members Addie Sartino and Pierce Turcotte and joined by longtime member Noah Spencer and newcomer Micah Ritchie, the spirit of purposeful sharing has served as something of a lifeline for The Greeting Committee. From the sense of community that surrounds their live shows to the subject matter of their music, the band has created a warm world where all are welcome to shed the weight of living and simply experience a moment together.

The Greeting Committee made their debut with the EP Meeting People Is Easy in 2017, followed by their album This Is It in 2018. Following that, they spent much of the years to follow on the road, selling out headline shows across major cities. They've toured with acts like Bombay Bicycle Club, Tennis, Hippo Campus, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise and have taken the stage at leading festivals like Lollapalooza and SXSW.

The band released their EP I'm Afraid I'm Not Angry in late 2019 and had their music appear in the Netflix movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever in 2021. The band released their sophomore album Dandelion in 2022. The Greeting Committee are looking forward to returning with new music this summer.

Photo Credit: Tyler Krippaehne