The Grand Ole Opry Returns to Bonnaroo

Superfly and A.C. Entertainment are proud to announce the return of the world renowned Grand Ole Opry to the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. An unqualified highlight of last year's event, the Grand Ole Opry will be back with another star-studded lineup, once again celebrating Bonnaroo's very special connection with its home state of Tennessee. The 18th annual four-day multi-stage camping festival will take place June 13 - 16, held as always at Great Stage Park, the spectacular 700-acre farm and event space located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

Set to headline the festival's opening night, Thursday, June 13, GRAND OLE OPRY AT BONNAROO will see performances from show hosts - and Opry members since 2013 - Old Crow Medicine Show, along with fellow Opry members Ricky Skaggs and Riders In The Sky, special guests Steve Earle, Morgan Evans, Ashley Monroe, Molly Tuttle, and Wendy Moten, the Opry Square Dancers, and famed Opry announcer Bill Cody. GRAND OLE OPRY AT BONNAROO will be broadcast live via opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, and the show's flagship home, Nashville's 650 AM-WSM.

"The Opry's inaugural trip to Bonnaroo last year was nothing short of amazing," says Sally Williams, Senior Vice President of Programming and Artist Relations for Opry Entertainment Group. "All of us fortunate enough to be part of that performance loved watching some of the world's biggest music fans connect with the Opry, many for the first time. It definitely was one of the highlights of 2018, and when we look at the line-up of artists who have signed on for next month's show, we have no doubt that performance is going to be just as memorable."

The Grand Ole Opry has rarely in its 93-year history taken its iconic show outside Music City, on those occasions visiting prestigious venues such as New York City's Carnegie Hall and Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center. GRAND OLE OPRY AT BONNAROO is just one of the several ways the 2019 festival will be celebrating its host community of nearly two decades. The upcoming event will see Bonnaroo partnering with Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the local maker space Fort Houston to create The Ville (formerly The Grind). Located at Plaza 7, The Ville will feature local food, art and more, including Third Man Records, 8th & Roast Coffee, and Project 615. Additional Nashville-based offerings also include Farm to Taco Nashville and the legendary Prince's Hot Chicken, known worldwide as the original gold standard in hot chicken.





