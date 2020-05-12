The Ghost Inside Share New Track 'Pressure Point'

The Ghost Inside have unveiled a new track from their forthcoming self-titled record out June 5 via Epitaph. The track, "Pressure Point," is about the types of exploitative acquaintances who are quick to make someone else's tragedy about themselves.



"Almost all TGI songs take the listener on a journey from dark to light or from despair to hope," explains bassist Jim Riley. "On this record we made a conscious effort to let individual songs explore different emotions we've been experiencing and not force them to have a positive turn. We feel like the album as a whole will give you that hopeful feeling, even though a song like 'Pressure Point; might not do that by itself. Instead we embraced being pissed off and let it pour out through some of the most aggressive and pointed lyrics we've ever had. We try to avoid cursing in our songs but sometimes you're just so fed up that nothing less than a big loud f will get the job done."

Created with producer Will Putney (Every Time I Die, The Amity Affliction, Knocked Loose) and longtime friend/collaborator Jeremy McKinnon of A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside is 11 songs of determination, deep resolve, reflection, and newfound hope. The self-titled album arrives as the follow-up to the band's 2014 release Dear Youth, which debuted #63 on the Billboard 2000, and will be the first release since their tragic bus accident in 2015.



The band had worked on material for their fifth album prior to the accident that claimed the lives of their driver, the lives of everyone in the other vehicle, and resulted in multiple injuries for all of the band members. Jonathan Vigil (vocals) suffered from a fractured back, ligament damage, and two broken ankles. Zach Johnson (guitar) has since had 13 surgeries for a femur injury. Andrew Tkaczyk (drums) ultimately lost his leg. The band collectively came to see the ordeal as a moment to put their inspirational lyrics to the test. Songs that were once more philosophical in origin had become autobiographical.



The accident will always be a defining moment for The Ghost Inside, but never what defines them. The album taps into the raw emotional things they've been through, but the songs are not about reliving the worst day of their lives. "This isn't about what happened to us," Riley insists. "We won't get lost in that one day. This is about our journey, our growth, and who we are."



The ultimate victory for The Ghost Inside is their triumphant new self-titled album.



THE GHOST INSIDE TRACK LISTING

1. 1333

2. Still Alive

3. The Outcast

4. Pressure Point

5. Overexposure

6. Make Or Break

7. Unseen

8. One Choice

9. Phoenix Rise

10. Begin Again

11. Aftermath





