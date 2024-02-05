The Ghost Inside Announce New Album 'Searching For Solace' & Share Lead Single 'Wash It Away'

After five studio albums, today they announce their new record Searching For Solace out digitally on April 19th and physically on June 7th.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Since their 2004 formation in El Segundo, California, The Ghost Inside have inspired international audiences with their songs of resilience, perseverance and vulnerability born from genuine life experiences.

After five studio albums, today they announce their new record Searching For Solace out digitally on April 19th and physically on June 7th via Epitaph Records.  

The Ghost Inside also share the lead single “Wash It Away”, which finds vocalist Jonathan Vigil ruminating on the realization that anything, even the band, can quickly disappear. 

“It's really hard to break everything down, start over and rebuild,” they explain.  “Whether that is a relationship, schooling, a career or a business venture. After dedicating so much time to something, it can be scary to lose it and start over.” 

The performance video depicts the band flooded by a torrential downpour, complete with epic underwater shredding. Check it out below:  

Four years since their self-titled album was named one of Loudwire's Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2020, Searching For Solace arrives at an optimal time in the lives of The Ghost Inside. Nine years removed from the horrific bus crash that forever changed their trajectory, vocalist Jonathan Vigil, guitarists Zach Johnson and Chris Davis, bassist Jim Riley, and drummer Andrew Tkaczyk have learned an esoteric truth about tranquility. As the axiom says, “it's the journey, not the destination” - a theme explored throughout the band's dynamic sixth album, Searching for Solace. 

“People always ask me how I remain positive,” Vigil muses. “I'm realizing now that there's never really a time where you reach that point of ‘happiness.' It's a constant journey. I know that life is hills and valleys. You must be willing to embrace new things, stand up for yourself, and adapt. Because the goalposts just move further away. The search for solace never ends.” 

A constant force in the metalcore scene since 2008, The Ghost Inside merges metalcore's proficiency with punk's urgency. Searching For Solace features production from Dan Braunstein (Spiritbox, Dayseeker) who took the reins on most of the record, with other tracks handled by Cody Quistad (Wage War), Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (August Burns Red, Bloodywood). Building a bridge between more aggressive sounds and thoughtful messaging, the album boasts the most fundamental elements of The Ghost Inside: honesty, vulnerability, the message, and the melody. Unafraid to embrace darker themes and expanded sonic landscapes, Searching for Solace is a quintessential entry to The Ghost Inside's catalog. 

“There's more singing and song structure than on the previous album, but there are also some of the heaviest songs we've done,” notes Riley (bass). “We really know who we are, and we also feel comfortable stepping into the future. This is a new chapter, but it's not disconnected from what the band sounded like before. It's more of an extension of it. We're excited by it.” 

The metalcore giants will be hitting the road for a headlining tour across North America with special guests Paleface Swiss, Bleed From Within, and Great American Ghost, kicking off in Las Vegas on April 19th and ending in Ohio on May 16.  

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 9th @ 10AM local. 

The Ghost Inside On Tour

Apr 19 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues  

Apr 20 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater  

Apr 21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater 

Apr 23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore   

Apr 24 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre  

Apr 25 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall 

Apr 26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre 

 Apr 28 - Toronto, ON - History 

Apr 29 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS   

 Apr 30 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place  

May 02 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom  

May 03 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium   

May 04 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage  

May 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE  

May 07 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room  

May 09 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom  

May 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore    

May 11 – Columbia, SC – The Senate 

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville* 

May 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade   

May 15 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine    

 May 16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple* 

*festival appearance 

Photo by Markus Hauschild



