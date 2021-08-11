The Game Releases New Music 'Worldwide Summer Vacation'

Compton rapper The Game debuts a feel-good single and music video for "Worldwide Summer Vacation." If you're ready to pack it up and go party this summer, Game will heat up your playlist with this new head nodding, booty popping jam. Whether in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami or anywhere in the world for that matter, the celebratory LouieKnows directed music video evokes the magic of mixing warm weather, good music, letting loose and getting lucky.

Produced by Duke, the new song is part of an upcoming playlist featuring new music from The Game. "Worldwide Summer Vacation" follows the Mike Zombie produced "A.I. With The Braids" featuring Lil Wayne released in 2020. The collaboration pays tribute to the legendary NBA all-star Allan Iverson.

The Game is everywhere. From the streets of Compton to the top of the charts and the forefront of the culture, he's the rare rapper who can collaborate with Ed Sheeran and Travis Barker, pop out on Kevin Hart's Instagram, and appear in All Star Weekend directed by Academy® Award winner Jamie Foxx all within the same news cycle. From breaking records, piling up billions of streams, setting social media on fire with every post, and holding down the place he calls home, it's become nearly impossible to escape the influence of the two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum rapper, songwriter, producer, actor, and entrepreneur born Jayceon Terrell Taylor. At the same time, his rapping may very well be sharper than ever.

During 2019, The Game reached rarified air with Born 2 Rap, registering a career-high score of 82% on Metacritic. NME raved, "Born 2 Rap isn't just a library of classic records blended together; it's a lesson in storytelling," and Forbes assured, "Both he and his fans have something that they can be proud of for years to come." Thus far, he has earned a staggering eight #1 debuts on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart, eight #1 debuts on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200. His introductory opus, The Documentary, marked his first #1 on the Top 200, went double-platinum, and received two GRAMMY® Award nominations.

In 2005, he put the West Coast on his back and never stopped running. Now, he sets the pace yet again on another music project, heralded by the sizzling single "Worldwide Summer Vacation."