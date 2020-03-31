The FADER Extends FADER FORT Digital To Broadcast Two Days

Last week, globally renowned brand, The FADER announced that it has decided to take the typically invite-only FADER FORT to a digital platform, with a day-long broadcast. However, due to overwhelming response from the music community, The FADER is delighted to announce that FADER FORT Digital is extending to two days, starting today, Tuesday, March 31 from 10 AM - 7 PM and then will continue on Wednesday, April 1 starting at 10 AM - 7 PM.



The FADER FORT Digital broadcast, which is sponsored by BACARDÍ®, TRULY Hard Seltzer and &pizza, features over 100 exclusive, curated performances provided by both emerging and acclaimed artists. Confirmed artists over the two days include: 070 Shake, Ari Lennox x Jid, Childish Major, Diana Gordon, DJ Shadow, Earthgang, Half Waif, Hanson, Jamila Woods, Jehnny Beth x Joe Talbot (Idles), Jojo x Lido, Little Dragon, Phantogram, Mariah The Scientist, Noah Cyrus, Riz Ahmed, RMR, SG Lewis, Sofi Tukker, Tokimonsta, and Co-founder Of Black Lives Matter - Patrisse Cullors. Plus, in typical FADER FORT fashion, additional artists may be announced.



Just like any other live festival performance, artist's have designated performance slots that will be accessible on a dedicated web page along with a direct link to the artist's chosen charity.

Fans can tune in this morning at THEFADER.COM/FORT for today's line-up. Later this afternoon The FADER FORT Digital will announce their April 1 line-up.

The complete two day line-up is listed below and all performances will be available for 24 hours only at www.thefader.com/fort.



"It's been amazing to see the response not just from the artist community, but our brand partners too," says Rob Stone, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The FADER. "Now more than ever is the time for the music community and our trusted partners to come together to support one another."



To kick off the charitable giving aspect of Digital FORT, TRULY Hard Seltzer has committed $20,000 to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. As a brand that celebrates originality, creativity, and flavor TRULY understands how music and entertainment can bring people together. To champion the music and entertainment industry, Truly's donation will provide financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are directly affected by virus.



&pizza is also encouraging folks to think charitably by texting #FADERFEEDS to 200-03 which will prompt the user to donate pizza to local hospital workers on the front lines. Those who participate will also be entered into a giveaway to win $331 worth of pizza as a thank you for their act of kindness. Since 3/14, &pizza has donated 13,000+ pizzas to those heroes, and looks forward to upping that number with the support of The FADER's audience.



With the nation now on lockdown, The FADER, along with dozens of musicians have come together to bring FADER FORT to your living room. Don't miss this highly anticipated, one-time, two day digital broadcast event.

Artists included in the two day line-up are below:

(In alphabetical order)





