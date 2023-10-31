The Extreme Music Awards to Launch In January

The Extreme Music Awards is happy to announce their inaugural event to be held on Saturday January 13, 2024 at Empire Live in Albany NY.

The Extreme Music Awards was the conception of Mike Valente of Upstate Black N Blue Productions. Assembling the team of RadioRadioX, Capital Underground, That Fuzzing Rock Show and 518Scene.com set the wheels in motion.

All five of these entertainment media forces have joined together to bring the inaugural Extreme Music Awards show to life and give recognition to the most extreme music acts in the 518 Capital Region of Upstate NY.

Tickets to this event are limited and expected to sell out, with general on sale here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/motor-mountain-off-road-presents-the-albany-new-york-01-13-2024/event/30005F1DB70835FD

Attendees will be able to enjoy a full concert experience by house band, Uncle SAMM in addition to watching the awards ceremony. In between presenters they can also look forward to a raffle for a chance to win prizes like signed drum heads, guitars, gift certificates, and more.

Stay tuned at www.extrememusicawards.com for more information in the coming weeks about the EMA's legendary rock and metal presenters and judges.

Event Details:

Extreme Music Awards

Date: Saturday January 13, 2024

Venue: Empire Live | 93 N. Pearl St. Albany NY 12207

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/motor-mountain-off-road-presents-the-albany-new-york-01-13-2024/event/30005F1DB70835FD

Time: 6pm

About Upstate Black N Blue Productions

Upstate Black N Blue Productions has been on the scene doing events since 2007, However, Mike Valente has been doing shows and events since 1990. Mike was one of the influential people that helped Ted Etoll start as a promoter in the early 90's which gave birth to Step Up Presents then Empire Live/Empire Underground down the line. You can say things have come full circle with their partnering up again.

Now Upstate Black n Blue Productions is one of the main talent buyers for the club with many local, regional and national acts coming across Mike's desk. Mike plays in the band Brick By Brick and has been nominated for awards locally in the capital region.

About Capital Underground

In 1988 Ralph Renna started his journey in radio at 88.3 WVCR a 25,000-watt radio station. Bringing local music to the forefront with the radio station backing, it was able to bring bands into town and putting the locals on to open the show.

Moving onto 102.3 Z Rock and later 104.9 The Edge booking bands at festivals, fairs, boats, and clubs. Later, moving on to 106.1 The X and Radioradiox.com. Over the years writing about musicians in the Troy record, times union, Schenectady gazette and many more. Capital Underground celebrating 35 years in the year 2023.

In the early 90s making his way to the stage playing bass for Politics of Contraband, vocals with Last Call and Black John Wayne. Moving over to guitar and vocals with Let Go Daylight and currently The Tradition

About RadioRadioX

Art Fredette cut his teeth in the mid 80s on WVCR AND WRPI college radio with Jim Barrett and his radio show Kaleidoscope. Jim and Art also Co-founded the band The Lawn Sausages. In the 90s, Art opened a music store catering to local musicians named positively third street. This became a bar/music venue called P4th / Positively Fourth Street, also catering to local and national musicians.

Art stayed in radio selling for some of the biggest radio stations in upstate New York. Eventually moving on to sales with The Spot 518 and helping to create the first local music radio station 106.1 the X. In 2018 Art went D.I.Y. & www.radioradiox.com went on the air. With a monthly local music publication Xperience monthly.

About That Fuzzing Rock Show

"That Fuzzing Rock Show," a dynamic fusion of rock and metal discussions, candid band interviews, and unapologetic discussions on societal matters. This show is not just about the music; it's a pulsating journey through the realms of creativity, introspection, and the heartbeat of the global rock and metal community.

Michael "Fuzz" Kebabjian, a passionate and knowledgeable rock and metal connoisseur with almost 30 years of experience in the music industry. Fuzz is not just a host; he is a curator, picking the finest veteran national artists, and the up-and-coming local artists that are the foundation of the music industry and sharing insightful and interesting interviews about the artists and the evolution of rock and metal music.

518scene.com is the leading curated online source of cool, alternative- and underground-leaning music, film, comedy, festivals, theater and more in the Upstate New York Capital Region, with a specific focus on heavy music and the community and lifestyle that surrounds it. If you're looking to read timely arts features, see amazing concert photos and live video, and find out about awesome events happening in the 518—without wading through endless irrelevant listings or visiting 10 different competing sites—then 518scene.com is your one-stop shop and nightlife planner.

518scene.com is the culmination of Editor and Publisher Brendan Manley's decades of music and arts industry experience, both as a musician and journalist, including 10 years as an editor with Alternative Press magazine, plus numerous feature credits in leading publications like Substream and Revolver.

A longtime 518 resident, Manley felt the Capital Region needed a fresh, reader-friendly resource when the pandemic ended several years ago and a rush of shows ensued. As a local concertgoer, he was seeking a comprehensive portal—tailored to his interests, as part of the heavy music community—that simply didn't exist. So, in early 2022, he built one.