The Emerging Face of Bronx Drill Sha Ek Unleashes Single 'New Opps'

Rising up out of The Bronx and taking no prisoners, buzzing drill phenomenon Sha Ek (pronounced Shah--ee-kay) unleashes a new single entitled "New Opps" today via Defiant Records/Warner Records.

A skittering anxious beat powers the track, leaving no room to breathe as the new face of Bronx Drill, Sha Ek unloads a flurry of rapid-fire bars in succession without relenting even for a moment. His grizzled and gritty flow takes aim at "New Opps" as he demands to know, "Why the f are you dissing? You just asked for a feature!" Unafraid to speak his mind aloud on tape, it affirms him as the most dynamic and dangerous force of nature to emerge from the Big Apple in recent memory.

He's got The Bronx on his back, and he's not stopping...

Earning critical acclaim, Pitchfork highlighted his music among "a recent wave of sample-based songs featuring gruff-voiced rappers like Kay Flock, B Lovee, and Sha Ek." Complex observed, "There are many artists pushing the sample drill wave forward" and touted him in the mix. At the same time, he has continued to put up numbers. "D&D" cracked 6.4 million Spotify streams and 6.4 million YouTube views on the music video. "One In The Head" has eclipsed 1.4 million Spotify streams and 2 million YouTube views on the music video.

It's just the beginning though. Sha Ek will be unloading more new music soon. Watch out for The Bronx's next champ...

Sha EK is at the forefront of a new wave of urgent, militant, and captivating street rap: Bronx drill. The 19-year-old's booming, serrated rasp overflows with the aggression and emotion required to tear through the most thunderous and frenetic drill beats. On energetic, war-ready singles like the smash "D&D," the South Bronx native brings you to the trenches, moving at breakneck speed through places where shots could ring out at any moment.

Born Chalim Perry to Honduran parents, Sha EK spent much of his upbringing observing the harsh realities of the Melrose section of the South Bronx. At 15, he survived a gunshot wound while walking in his neighborhood, which prompted him to record the vivid and visceral drill we hear today. Local support mounted with each single he released, but Sha Ek broke beyond his neighborhood with 2020's "D&D." With over 5.2M views on YouTube alone, "D&D" has become a Bronx drill anthem that proves the subgenre has the potential to reach well beyond the five boroughs.

Now that he's signed to Warner Records, Sha EK's working tirelessly on his debut project. He believes what comes next will advance the sound of Bronx drill while showcasing his own stylistic and melodic capabilities. His intensity remains, but these days he's also recording soulful tracks that capture his pain and will surely echo out into the listening world. No matter how far his music reaches, every win is a victory for his city, his neighborhood, and his family.

Watch the new music video here: