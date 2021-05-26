The Effens Release New Punk-Laced Single 'Venom Denim'

Toronto-based DIY rockers The Effens have unleashed their latest single "Venom Denim" today. The energetic and punk-laced track propels forward with an anxious energy while capturing the melancholic subject matter of the lyrics.

"You know that sinking feeling? Climbing out and wanting to save the person you fell in with, but knowing your attempts will only make them sink further? You can never truly take away the parts of your life that an ex has helped shape - "Venom Denim" is about all the marks and residue left, even after you've broken free of a relationship," vocalist Austin Nops shares. "There are a lot of things that appear to be 'love' on the surface. 'Love' can fade and be replaced by the fear of being alone, comfort, codependency, lust, or even hate. You may not notice that what you're feeling isn't 'love' anymore."

Fans can stream "Venom Denim" today below.

"Venom Denim" joins recently released single "Eventually" from the band's forthcoming EP Eventually, due out July 30, 2021 via Hidden Pony and the band's own LootBag Records. Eventually is the culmination of years of feverish experimentation, jam space meets and last-minute show fill-ins that have unspooled into the band's current iteration.

After years of lineup rotations, The Effens have solidified their lineup with Austin Nops (vocalist and guitarist), Paul Theo (guitar and synth/samples), Hannah Weber (bass and vocals), and Fabian Oblivion (drums).

Recording and producing on their own tracks is part of the band's DIY bent. Music videos are self-made on video cameras found by the band; merch is designed and manufactured among the four members; and friends orchestrate on-stage visuals for live performances, augmented by tchotchkes procured by the band from thrift stores.

"The more we do on our own, the more everything has our fingerprint on it."

Stay tuned to The Effens' social media accounts for more information soon.

Listen here: