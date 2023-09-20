The Drums Share New Song 'The Flowers' Ahead Of New Album 'Jonny'

The track is the final sneak peak of the new studio album Jonny out October 13. 

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

The Drums Share New Song 'The Flowers' Ahead Of New Album 'Jonny'

The Drums share “The Flowers,” the final sneak peak of the highly-anticipated new studio album Jonny out October 13. The 16-track album beautifully chronicles lead singer Jonny Pierce’s journey confronting the deep-rooted childhood trauma he experienced growing up in a cult-like religious community in upstate New York, and ultimately coming through the other side to a place of newfound self-understanding and self-love.

Listen to “The Flowers” now here, and pre-order Jonny now here ahead of its release on October 13, 2023 via ANTI- Records. 

On “The Flowers,” Jonny sees how the truest love is found in small moments of tenderness. Pierce clarifies, “With “The Flowers” I explain how slowing down and being tender saved my life and how it became the key to loving myself, building confidence in myself, and being able to love another in a meaningful way. To love from a place that isn't desperate, but from a place that is centered, calm, and gentle and sweet. "

Jonny is filled with self-reflective songs as well a series of minute-long vignettes that ground the album in gentle introspection as Pierce sings directly to his younger selves. Always finding the balance between aching melancholy and irresistible pop sensibilities, the album finds Pierce peering through a kaleidoscope of shimmering guitars, reverb, modular synthesizers and drum machines: a sonic identity that has been uniquely, and wholly The Drums since their emergence 15 years ago.

In addition to “The Flowers”, Jonny features the recent string of tracks including “Better,” “Obvious”, “I Want It All”, “Isolette” and “Plastic Envelope / Protect Him Always, all of which have become instant fan favorites on The Drums’ recent sold-out headline tour across North America.

Soaring to alt-pop prestige nearly fifteen years ago with a renowned self-titled debut, The Drums continue to thrive, influence and reinvent with every project. Pierce initially conceived of the band back in 2008 and what resulted was a string of six studio albums and worldwide acclaim.

Their music remains timeless, as evidenced by the recent explosion of their song “Money,” which first appeared on their breakout sophomore album Portamento. Transforming into a viral sensation earlier this year – over a decade since it was first released – the song has since bloomed with a second life, eclipsing over 230 million streams on Spotify alone, achieving RIAA Gold-certification, and reaching #1 on the Alternative Global Shazam chart and the #2 TikTok Global Hashtag.

Photo Credit: Qiao Meng



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights to Perform at Barb Photo
Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights to Perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall March 2024

Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited – Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights to perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8PM.

2
The McGrath Project to Release 6th Album For International Release At The End Of September Photo
The McGrath Project to Release 6th Album For International Release At The End Of September

The McGrath Project returns with their 6th album, 'Oh My,' set to release internationally on September 26, 2023. Lead single 'When Did' will be accompanied by a music video. Get ready for a diverse record showcasing the band's musical range.

3
Tyler Childers’ 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly Photo
Tyler Childers’ 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly

The extensive tour will kick off in February and includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights), Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Austin’s Moody Center, Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena and London’s Eventim Apollo (two nights) as well as shows in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Norway and more.

4
Chappell Roan Adds New Dates to The Midwest Princess Tour Photo
Chappell Roan Adds New Dates to 'The Midwest Princess Tour'

Chappell Roan has added new North American and international dates to her upcoming 'The Midwest Princess Tour.' Check out new dates in New Haven, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Boulder, and more, plus new dates in Berlin, France, Australia and more! Plus, check out tour dates with Olivia Rodrigo.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Experimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global TourExperimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global Tour
Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024
HBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This SummerHBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This Summer

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!