The Driver Era Kick off 2024 With New Single 'Get off My Phone'

Alt-pop duo consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, THE DRIVER ERA release their first single of 2024, “Get Off My Phone,” out now.

“Get Off My Phone” marks what is primed to be a monumental 2024 for THE DRIVER ERA, seeing the duo stepping into personal lyricism and enhancing their alternative sound. The modern-day breakup anthem, filled with punchy guitar hooks and a danceable chorus sure to be a live hit, tells the story of social media getting in the way of trying to heal from a breakup. Ross explains, “It gets pretty annoying when your phone keeps trying to show you happy memories of a past relationship.”

With over 450 million global streams to date, 50 million YouTube views, and 31 million combined social followers, THE DRIVER ERA have solidified themselves as a driving force in the alt-pop space. Their first release, the catchy 2018 single “Preacher Man,” became an instant hit and is one of the duo's most popular songs to date.

Following the release of their widely-praised third album last year, Summer Mixtape, the band embarked on a massive sold-out world tour, selling over 120,000 tickets and performing in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, London, São Paolo, Osaka, and Sydney. On October 20th, they released their latest single, “Rumors,” which has earned over 1.3 million streams on Spotify alone since its release.

An accompanying music video was released in November and has gained over 1.6 million views. Most recently, the duo released their first live album, live at the greek, immortalizing their June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. The album was accompanied by a live concert film of the show, which held premieres in London and Paris last month.

2023 proved to be an impressive touring year for the band – in addition to concluding a major headlining tour, they performed sets at internationally renowned festivals such as Mad Cool Festival in Spain and Lollapalooza Paris. Stateside, they played festivals including Wonderbus Festival in Columbus, OH and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, MD. 2024 is shaping up to be another big year, with THE DRIVER ERA slated to perform at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazi, as well as Asuncionico in Paraguay. Full list of dates below, and tickets can be found HERE. Stay tuned for more from THE DRIVER ERA.

THE DRIVER ERA live dates

March 14 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Vorterix

March 16 - San Isidro, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

March 17 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 19 - Luque, Paraguay @ Asuncionico

March 21 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Cine Joia

March 24 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brasil

About THE DRIVER ERA

The band, which consists of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, aren't new to the industry by any means. Since their debut single ‘Preacher Man' in 2018, they have amassed over 450M streams and garnered over 31M combined followers across social media. With their signature sound and larger-than-life live show, THE DRIVER ERA has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER, MTV, and many others.

Their studio albums are only one half of what makes THE DRIVER ERA special. From their beginnings as members of the band R5, the duo are veterans when it comes to touring. Known for creating a live show that doubles as a party, the band has sold out shows across the globe — reaching everywhere from Asia to the U.S. to Europe and South America (and everywhere else in between).

In addition to being a dynamic and talented musician, Ross is also an acclaimed actor, starring in Netflix's ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the biopic ‘My Friend Dahmer' and more. He was most recently featured in the viral music video for Troye Sivan's, “One Of Your Girls.”

Photo Credit: Emily Marcovecchio