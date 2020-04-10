The Dream Syndicate Release New Album Today

Today The Dream Syndicate have released their third album for ANTI- Records, The Universe Inside. This album could have been called The Art of The Improvisers - The Dream Syndicate were in a Richmond studio after midnight working out ideas when Stephen McCarthy dropped by and became a catalyst for uncharted exploration. In one session, they recorded 80 continuous minutes of soundscapes. Lead singer and songwriter Steve Wynn took that raw tape back to his NYC home and played the s out of it and thought, "My god, there's an album here, damn it!"



In honor of today's release day, the band has revealed a third music video for the track "Apropos of Nothing" - watch it below! Like the videos made for previously released tracks "The Regulator" and "The Longing," this one was also directed by David Dalglish, an artist in his own right at remolding and shaping found visual art into new guises to accompany musicians' latest offerings.

"The only verbal cue that came during the entire 80 minutes of improvisation that led to The Universe Inside happened as we started the section that became 'Apropos of Nothing," Wynn explains. "We had been messing around in the key of E on the bits that led to 'The Regulator' and 'The Longing' and then Stephen McCarthy said 'Let's try something in G.' He started playing the figure that starts the section and off we went. We were so locked in with each other and our antennae were poised for any clues that anyone in the band had to offer.

When I went back to Richmond to finish the record I knew I wanted to sing something on this section. I went into the studio and quickly wrote the words-it took about 5 minutes-just so I'd have something to sing. I did one pass and said, 'Give me another track so I can try out a harmony.' I did that in one pass as well and that was that. It's really a good sign-and definitely the pattern of things for this particular record-when things happen so easily and naturally."

For the first time, every song is a group songwriting effort. What seeps in is Dennis Duck's knowledge of European avantgarde music (let's not forget, Duck named the band The Dream Syndicate in tribute to an obscure 1973 Krautrock album), Jason Victor's passion for 70s prog, Mark Walton's experience in Southern-fried music collectives, Chris Cacavas' penchant for sound manipulation and Wynn's love of vintage electric jazz. The dazzling display of album cover artwork alone should clue you in to the changes. But don't take our word for it. Dive in!





