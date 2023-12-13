The Dreaded Laramie Release Femme Power-Pop Single 'Breakup Songs'

This single marks the first release under Smartpunk Records with more gender-bending punk-tinged indie rock tunes en route in 2024.

Dec. 13, 2023

The Dreaded Laramie announce that they are joining the Smartpunk Records roster with the release of their latest single “Breakup Songs.” The track is a glittery showcase of the band's femme power pop balanced with grittier rock nuances. Vocalist MC Cunningham wears her heart on her sleeve with melodic moments and brutally honest lyrics about moving on from a bad breakup. This single marks the first release under Smartpunk Records with more gender-bending punk-tinged indie rock tunes en route in 2024.

"To try to capture where I was at moving forward from the breakup, I wanted to write a song that, stylistically, I would've been embarrassed to show my ex while we were together. I am super proud of the result, though. It is a song that feels and sounds like emotional liberation to me." - MC Cunningham, The Dreaded Laramie

The Dreaded Laramie is a power pop band based in Nashville, TN. They recorded their forthcoming debut LP with producer/mixer/engineer Dave Schiffman (PUP, Weezer, Vampire Weekend). The new record comes on the tail of their 2022 EP, “Everything A Girl Could Ask” (produced and co-written by Rozwell Kid's Adam Meisterhans), which Punk News described as “gender-bending… marbled with sickly sweet, hyper-feminine vocals encapsulated by indie rock tinged boppy pogo punk and sprinkled with sudden moments of very macho displays of musicianship.”

In 2023, The Dreaded Laramie conquered a 60-city tour across North America, joining festival lineups from Gainesville's Fest to Montreal's Pouzza Fest, and sharing stages with the likes of Soccer Mommy, Bad Moves, Rozwell Kid, and Tsunami Bomb. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Margo Cilker Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Photo
Margo Cilker Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour

Out now via Fluff & Gravy Records (Loose Music in the UK/EU), the 11-track set has received Best of the Year nods from NPR Music, Bandcamp Daily, Stereogum, Paste Magazine, UNCUT, MOJO, Folk Alley, and more, as well as a 2024 UK Americana Music Award nomination for International Album of the Year.  

2
Talking Heads Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Announce 2024 Tour Dates Photo
Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and acclaimed touring member Adrian Belew are doing a 'Remain In Light' Summer Tour. The tour will find Harrison and Belew performing songs from this monumental period of the band's history alongside a powerhouse band, including former members of Turkuaz, Julie Slick on bass, and Yahuba Garcia-Torres on percussion. 

3
Blinky Bill Reveals New Single Dracula Photo
Blinky Bill Reveals New Single 'Dracula'

DJ Blinky Bill from Nairobi, Kenya, has just released his latest musical creation, the electrifying single 'Dracula'. This African hip-hop anthem not only showcases Blinky Bill's exceptional talent but also carries a powerful message of empowerment and social consciousness.

4
Isaiah Rashad Announces Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour Photo
Isaiah Rashad Announces 'Cilvia Demo' 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Isaiah Rashad announces the 'Cilvia Demo' 10 year anniversary tour. The limited 8-city run kicks off on Tuesday, January 23 in Anaheim, CA at the House of Blues, with stops across the West Coast in San Diego, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on Friday, February 2 in San Francisco at The Masonic. 

