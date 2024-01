The Doobie Brothers Announce the 2024 Tour

Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have announced The 2024 Tour which will touch down in 38 U.S. cities, many of which the band has not played in several years, beginning with Seattle at the White River Amphitheatre on June 15, 2024. The 2024 Tour will go on to major markets like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City at Madison Square Garden on August 7, 2024, before wrapping in Salt Lake City at the USANA Amphitheater on August 30, 2024.

The Doobie Brothers will also be joined by GRAMMY Award winning artists Robert Cray and Steve Winwood on various dates. A Blues Hall of Fame inductee, Robert Cray and his band have been touring worldwide since 1974, and singer-songwriter Steve Winwood has composed countless hits over the past five decades including “Higher Love,” “Valerie,” “Back In The High Life Again,” among many others.

Citi is the official card of the Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 25 at 10pm local through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

General on sale begins Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM local time, and a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck, preferred entrance and more. For complete tour and ticket information visit LiveNation.com.

The 2024 Tour follows The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour which had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years. Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies.

In 2023, the band released a new single, “Lahaina”, their first release since their 2021 album Liberté. The song, which also featured Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Henry Kapono, is in support of those affected by the devastating fires in Maui last year. Along with this new music, The Doobie Brothers' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS: THE 2024 TOUR DATES