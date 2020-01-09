The Dirty Show Announces 21st Anniversary Lineup

2020 marks the biggest milestone in the history of The Dirty Show®, in February the erotic art exhibition will celebrate its 21rst anniversary. In two decades, the exhibition has grown from an underground anomaly to one of Detroit's largest and most popular art events. Today, The Dirty Show® is considered to be the best attended, longest running and largest exhibitions of erotic art in the world. Over the years fine art erotica has poured in from every continent, and thousands of artists and patrons have descended on Detroit to experience the legendary live immersive installations and intense stage revues; featuring burlesque, drag arts as well as performance art of the lascivious kind. This year's featured artist is Niagara, Named headliners this year include drag and burlesque from the likes of dDeAngela Show Shannon Dannie Diesel (of the History Channel's American Pickers), Burlesque Hall-of-Fame winner and Roxi D'lite and boylesque superstars Chris Harder and Jett Adore.

This show also features the Detroit premier of Golden Girls Gone Wild 2, curated and created by cultural provocateur and tastemaker Lenora Claire of Los Angeles.Its a taste of the wildly successful exhibition which became a world and internet sensation. Lenora will be in attendance with her unique exhibit within the exhibition opening weekend.

Since the turn of the new century, the Dirty Show has featured a who's who of world renowned artists including HR Giger, John Waters, David Cerny, Olivia, Gregory de la Haba, Sorayama, The Gao Brothers, Bunny Yeager, Colin Christian, Rick Castro, Charles Gatewood, Ron English, Clive Barker, Pat, Oleszko, and Annie Sprinkle to name a few. This year, the Dirty Show® special guest artist is the legendary painter, performer and personality, Niagara whose edgy work has garnered her an international following for her powerful pop femme fatales.

Photo Credit: Boswell Hardwick





