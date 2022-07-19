The Dip Confirm Fall Headline Tour

Acclaimed seven-piece band The Dip will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall with newly confirmed shows at Los Angeles' The Belasco, Charlottesville's Jefferson Theater, Louisville's Headliners Music Hall, San Francisco's The Fillmore, Santa Barbara's SoHo, Dallas' Kessler Theater, Houston's Heights Theater and Austin's 3Ten (two nights) among many others. The band will also join Lake Street Dive and The California Honeydrops for select dates this fall. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the headline shows will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, June 20 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, July 22 at 10:00am local time. A portion of all pre-sale tickets sold via the band's website will be donated to National Network of Abortion Funds. Full pre-sale and ticket details can be found here.

The fall dates follow The Dip's triumphant spring run, where they sold over 15,000 tickets across the almost completely sold-out tour. The performances add to a landmark year for the band, who released their acclaimed new album, Sticking With It, this past spring via Dualtone Records-their first release in partnership with the label.

Produced by the band and recorded at their self-made studio in Seattle's Central District, the record debuted at #1 on the Current R&B Albums chart as well as #2 on the New Artist Albums chart. Across its eleven tracks, Sticking With Itencapsulates the contagious energy of The Dip's live shows and builds on their breakthrough grassroots success, which already includes over 100 million streams to-date.

In celebration of the new music, the band was recently featured on "CBS Saturday Morning" as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series, performing three songs from the record: "Crickets," "Paddle To The Stars" and "Sleep On It." They also performed a special four-song session earlier this summer for KEXP Public Radio.

The Dip Tour Dates

BOLD on-sale this Friday, July 22 at 10:00am local time

August 26-Bridgeview, IL-Sacred Rose Festival 2022

August 28-Port Townsend, WA-Thing Festival

August 31-Manchester, UK-The Deaf Institute

September 1-Glasgow, UK-Audio

September 2-London, UK-Lafayette

September 3-Brighton, UK-Green Door Store

September 4-Bristol, UK-Exchange

September 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Upstairs at Paradiso

September 8-Paris, France-Le Hasard Ludique

September 9-Malaga, Spain-Andalucia Big Festival by Mad Cool

September 10-Madrid, Spain-Mad Cool Fesitval - Sunset

September 13-Richmond, VA-Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway*

September 14-Raleigh, NC-North Carolina Museum of Art*

September 16-Wilmington, NC-Live Oak Bank Pavilion*

September 17-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 18-Camden, NJ-XpoNential Music Festival

September 19-Harrisburg, PA-Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center+

September 20-Woodstock, NY-Bearsville Theater+

September 21-Jersey City, NJ-White Eagle Music Hall+

September 22-Charlottesville, VA-The Jefferson Theater+

October 4-Louisville, KY-Headliners Music Hall#

October 5-Columbus, OH-The Athenaeum Theatre#

October 6-Grand Rapids, MI-Pyramid Scheme#

October 7-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi Annex#

October 8-Columbia, MO-Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

October 21-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom‡

November 9-Felton, CA-Felton Music Hall

November 10-Santa Barbara, CA-SoHo

November 11-Los Angeles, CA-The Belasco^

November 12-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore^

November 17-Dallas, TX-The Kessler Theater**

November 18-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater**

November 19-Austin, TX-3Ten**

November 20-Austin, TX-3Ten**

*supporting Lake Street Dive

+with special guest Oh He Dead

#with special guest Dos Santos

‡supporting The California Honeydrops

^with special guest Joey Dosik

**with special guest Sir Woman