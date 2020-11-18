The Dears Announce 'Christmas Love' 7' Single

Montreal husband & wife duo The Dears will help spread some joy this holiday season, in an otherwise difficult year, with a new 7" single featuring their original "Christmas Love" b/w a cover of the classic, "O Little Town Of Bethlehem." Available now on all digital platforms & 7" vinyl via Dangerbird Records - purchase here.



Murray Lightburn and Natalia Yanchak have shared a video for the single, directed by Montreal-based digital media artist AJ Korkidakis, to get you all in the festive spirit. Additionally Murray and Natalia have announced the Christmas Love Special: a cozy and interactive fireside chat and acoustic performance, December 11 via Side Door. Purchase tickets for the early show, 2pm EST - or late show, 9pm EST - (or both!).



Discussing the inspiration behind recording a holiday single, Lightburn stated, "Natalia had the idea to write a song around Christmas and we had this one unfinished track sitting around from the 'Lovers Rock' sessions. We went back and forth on the lyrics and it came together pretty easily and quickly. Though it was kind of strange singing about 'snowplows' during a heatwave in the summer.



We wanted to avoid some clichés like chestnuts and sleighs or whatever. Instead it's a very simple love song about how sometimes that time of year can highlight who you really want to be with and how that brings a huge smile to one's face as well as the warmest feeling. This is what we hope happens when people hear this song.



When it was all done we sent it off to our guy João for mastering and I called our old pal Joe Ollmann to draw the cover."

Listen here:

