The Cause Announce First Acts for Inaugural Festival

Whilst one door closes another opens for The Cause and its nomadic army of party people. The legendary London club has pulled out all the stops, partnering with several of its key promoters to bring you the ultimate rave-led British holiday.

The Cause's cult queer party Adonis will be hosting a three-day takeover of the second biggest space, featuring some of Berlin's hottest talent. DrRubinstein, Paramida, Sedef Adasi, Tama Sumo b2b Lakuti, Roi Perez, Massimiliano Pagliara, Radiant Love's Byron Yeates & Cáit, Or:la and residents Gideon, Shay, Hannah Holland, Michelle Manetti, Marie Malarie have all been confirmed so far.

Much of The Cause's ethos will be kept in tow for this show as the venue is transformed until multiple dance floors, such as the arcade centre, a 24 hour on-site boozer, the laser zone, secret rooms and pool parties each day.

Performances for the weekend are hosted by Adonis's cheeky sister 'Touche' and Jonny Woo's legendary East London pub The Glory. Expect cabaret, drag queens and plenty of fun, fun, fun in the sun!

Alongside the music, there are all sorts of classic holiday fun to be had. On-site expect amusement arcades, go-karts, crazy golf, pool halls, an urban gym, and a huge pool with an inflatable aqua course which will also host several pool parties each day.

Off-site will be an array of local attractions including watersports, boat trips, kitesurfing, bike hire, nature reserves, village pubs, restaurants, and beach bars.

Eugene Wild, The Cause co-founder says "With the over-commercialisation of festivals of recent years, we have taken a real back to basics site and will be turning it into another labyrinth rave maze, akin to our original club and bringing some ace talent and all our family and friends that have supported us over the years for a three day marathon party."

All tickets for The Seaside Beano are sold including accommodation in groups of 4 or 6 from just £115 per person, so there's no need to waste time trying to pitch up a tent in the winds

After closing the legendary Ashley Road site on the 2nd January, raising over £8K for charity from the last ever event alone, the innovative arts & events organisation is switching things up once more for 2022. The Cause Seaside Beano will bring all the best bits from The Cause to Camber Sands, home to soft golden sand and clean blue sea in East Sussex.

Expect the likes of Helena Hauff, Objekt, Cera Khin, Asquith, Pangaea, Object Blue b2b TVSI, Chippy Non Stop, Ivan Smagghe b2b Sean Johnston, Danielle, Crossbreed's Kiwi, Tasha, Kiara Scuro, Toshiki Ohta, Angel D'Lite also all play alongside The Cause residents Jerome Hill, Amaliah, Silverlining, Marcia Carr, Reeshy, Pierre Codarin, Running Hot and loyal crews Late Night Shopper, Earful of Wax, Feelings Worldwide, Bubble Chamber, Polar, Spacehopper, Ritmo, Fast & Bi-Furious, & more.

Across the weekend expect several very special live shows from one of the UK's hottest dance acts right now Overmono, Detroit techno originals Octave One and The Cause residents Paranoid London. Aptly named The Cause Seaside Beano, it will take Pontins 80's "inspired" decor to a new level bringing in multiple party crews to help on the proceedings. The Seaside Beano kicks off at midday on Friday 20th May, with 24 hours of music, right through until 6am on Monday 23rd May. Sign up for tickets HERE.