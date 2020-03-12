The Carolyn Sills Combo is Heading Out on Tour

The Carolyn Sills Combo is bringing their Patsy Cline-inspired vocals and signature "Spaghetti Western Swing" music to venues across the country for their 2020 tour. The tour comes on the heels of the release of the Combo's acclaimed EP, the Marty Robbins-inspired Return to El Paso.

The band's latest wildly popular release, recorded with renowned producer-engineer Sylvia Massy (Rick Rubin, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty), creates a vivid backstory for Marty Robbins' classic "El Paso," which Monterey County Weekly proclaimed "so friggin' clever one wonders why no other country musician thought of it: Five songs, each retelling the story from Marty Robbins' classic 'El Paso,' but from the point-of-view of others in Rosa's Cantina."

Return to El Paso, which hit the Top Ten on the Alt Country Charts, has been met with rave reviews. American Songwriter was blown away by the album's "well-crafted storyline, spot-on musical rhythms, stacked ascending and descending harmonies and lovingly accurate acoustic guitar and pedal steel licks," deeming it a project with "no wasted musical notes or lyrics." Meanwhile, Country Music People gave the album a five-out-of-five-star rating and included Feleena's humorous-yet-heartbreaking confessional "I'm Not Crying; I've Just Rubbed Jalapeños in My Eyes" in their "Best Songs of 2019."

The Santa Cruz-based Carolyn Sills Combo features the captivating vocals of Carolyn Sills, as well as the exceptional musical talent of Gerard Egan (guitar, vocals), Sunshine Jackson (vocals, percussion), Jimmy Norris (drums), and Charlie Joe Wallace (steel guitar). Sills also plays bass in the band, which has been nominated for five Ameripolitan Awards in the last three years, claiming the 2018 honors for Western Swing Group of the Year.

Return to El Paso's stellar reception adds to The Carolyn Sills Combo's ever-growing list of accolades. They are currently nominated for two Academy of Western Artist Awards -Western Swing Group and Album of the Year - to be announced in April in Fort Worth, TX. In October of 2019, Sills and her bandmate/husband, Gerard Egan, were inducted into the Sacramento Western Swing Hall of Fame, and they were just announced as winners of the 2020 NEXTie Award for Band of the Year.

This April, The Carolyn Sills Combo hits the road for their 2020 tour. Here's where you can catch them live this year (more dates soon to be announced; check www.carolynsills.com for more details).

If you can't catch The Carolyn Sills Combo live this go-round, check them out on April 15th in a Studio C Session on the PBS Western Reserve website (or on WEAO/WNEO for folks in Akron/Northeastern Ohio).

SPRING 2020 TOUR SCHEDULE:

April 9th - Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall

1920 S 37th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215

7 p.m. - 11pm

April 10th - Whitewater Music Hall

130 1st St, Wausau, WI 54403

7 p.m. doors, 8pm show, $10

April 11th - Door County Brewing Music Hall

8099 WI-57, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202

7 p.m. show, free

April 12th - SPACE

1245 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

7 p.m. show, with Caitlin Rafferty and J.B. Duckett of Chicago Honky Tonk starting with Texas Two Step dance lesson for beginners.

April 16th - The Rambling House

310 E Hudson St, Columbus, OH 43202

7:30pm show

April 17th - Duke's Indy

2352 S West St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

8 p.m. show

April 18th - Sawstone Brewing

175 E Main St. Morehead, KY 40351

7 p.m. show

April 20th - Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour - Lyric Theater

300 E Third St, Lexington, KY 40508

7 pm EST (Visit www.woodsongs.com/live/ to watch online!)

April 23rd - Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge

102 E Palestine Ave, Madison, TN 37115

9 p.m. show





