The Brother Brothers to Release 'The January Album' in April

Indie folk duo The Brother Brothers announced today their new album The January Album will release on April 19th.

Comprised of identical twins Adam Moss (violin, vocals) and David Moss (guitar, vocals), this will be their fourth studio album and follow-up to 2021's Calla Lily. They also shared the official video for their new single “Lonesome,” the album opener that explores what they call “the conceptual passage of time through the varied lenses we have as humans.” It embraces the desert, the slow moving planets, the ages of man, and coalesces around the idea of loneliness in the vast expanse of creation.

“‘Lonesome' was the first song we recorded when we got into the studio, and was in the running for an album title,” states Adam. “We feel like it's a perfect vibe for how we were feeling at the time of recording and writing. We were really zoomed out. It's not just about personal lonesome in the desert. As far as we know, we're alone in the vastness of space and time.”

In celebration of the new album, The Brother Brothers will hit the road this spring on a new headline tour which will take them through Ann Arbor, Chicago, St. Paul, and St. Louis among many others. See below for a full list of tour dates or visit www.thebrotherbrothersmusic.com.

The Brother Brothers began teasing new music earlier this year with the release of “The Illinois River Song.” What began as a nice old time banjo melody soon took on the form of a new sonic direction for the group and became a rumination on their home state of Illinois, a midwest river town, its beauty, and poverty. The song imagines a fellow down on his luck with not many prospects to dig himself out of the proverbial hole he has found himself in.

The January Album, aptly named for its month-long recording in January 2021, is as David describes, “basically an ode to the time we had time to take time.” Adam adds, “Almost all of the songs were written in NYC during those first few months of the Covid lockdown and tumultuous police protests in the city. It was important to capture the zeitgeist but also just as important not to dwell on it in the music.” And dwell they do not.

It's an album that captures the intimate world around them while delicately illustrating the deep well of human experience that the pandemic forced into sharp relief. This new reality and the eventual departure from their homes in Brooklyn led them to their newest recording venture at Montrose Studios in Richmond, VA.

With producer and bass player Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Dive), drummer John Fatum (Sarah Jarosz, Jacksonport, Bella White) and the engineering magic of Phil Weinrobe (Damian Rice, Feist, Big Thief), eight people confined themselves in a farmhouse next to the studio and rejoiced in community while recording.

The January Album as a whole is a wonderful distillation of the American spirit in its modern form. The Brother Brothers have a unique outlook on the world. They have seemingly visited every nook and cranny of the US, and they have taken those experiences to heart. Each song is a lesson, an experience, and a look at ourselves, our past, and our future.

Tour Dates: 02/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Pico Union Project 04/09 - Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival 04/12 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark 04/13 - Chicago, IL @ Hideout 04/14 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club 04/16 - St. Louis, MO @ City Winery 04/18 - Little Rock, AR @ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Concert Series

ABOUT THE BROTHER BROTHERS

Formed in 2016, The Brother Brothers came together after the Moss twins spent years on separate roads of musical exploration and self-discovery, culminating in a culture of music steeped in the appreciation for songwriting and tradition at its core that Rolling Stone described as “Intimate acoustic folk anchored by butter-smooth close-harmony vocals and minimalist-yet-sophisticated arrangements.”

They released their first recordings in 2017 with a 5 song EP Tugboats which was followed by their debut full-length Some People I Know through Compass Records. It earned critical praise from Billboard, American Songwriter, No Depression, and NPR's World Cafe who called it “wonderful…fabulous old-time playing and sibling harmony.”

They later released their sophomore album Calla Lily as well as a 2022 album of covers called Cover to Cover, earning further acclaim from Rolling Stone, Brooklyn Vegan, Relix, Wide Open Country, and The Boot among many others. Since then, their music has amassed over 100 million streams with over 250,000 monthly listeners. The duo have performed worldwide, appeared at festivals including Edmonton Folk Festival, FreshGrass Music Festival, Nelsonville Music Festival, and toured with artists such as Big Thief, Lake Street Dive, and Shakey Graves.

Photo Credit: Alex Farias