The Brother Brothers Share New Single 'Circles'

The Brother Brothers are sharing the last single before the release of their sophomore album today with "Circles." As David Moss sings the refrain, "walking in circles, we go through the turnstiles, over and over again," you hear the weariness of working-class life, the repetitive nature of subsistence in his warm-yet-worn vocal delivery. Front and center here is The Brothers Brothers' uncanny ability to craft evocative choruses. On "Circles" they speak to the toll of survival under capitalism and its unceasing necessity for underpaid labor that leaves your body and mind broken and exhausted. David sings to the physical and mental toll of quotidian existence and the desire to find meaning, all the while capturing those fleeting moments in the midst of working to live. Speaking to the single Moss writes;

"I wrote this song about the year I spent living in Chicago. It's about the mundanities necessary for survival, and not those rich with inherent meaning. Sometimes, you have to take a job as a bellboy to keep a roof over your head through the winter."

On CALLA LILY, The Brother Brothers are able to bring their empathetic perceptions of daily life, both in their time as touring musicians and previous incarnations in conventional working class jobs, to song. The Moss brothers are masters at capturing the moments we take for granted and spinning them into remarkable verse that transcend their genesis. Through the 10 songs that make up their sophomore album, The Brother Brothers weave stories of pure, straightforward, humanity with an astounding level of humility, grace and deep understanding of their subjects.

The Brother Brothers announced their sophomore album with lead single "On the Road Again," which garnered praise from Rolling Stone, FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, and No Depression among others. Their second single, "Sorrow," drew similar attention, The Boot hailing it as "melancholy...full of gorgeous harmonies" and Wide Open Country noting "a yearning plea that would sound right at home between the Everly Brothers and The Beach Boys."

The band has appeared on the cover of Spotify's Fresh Folk while the songs have been spotlighted on tastemaker playlists including Infinite Acoustic, Emerging Americana and more. CALLA LILY has so far reached the #30 spot on the AMA chart.

The Brother Brothers' first full-length release transcended genres, drawing acclaim from press as well as fervent attention from playlists like Spotify's Fresh Folk, Infinite Acoustic, and Front Porch, Amazon's Brushland and YouTube's Coffee Shop Blend. The band spent the bulk of their time following their debut on the road, including runs with Folk Music Awards' Artist of the Year I'm With Her, Mipso and Dead Horses in addition to extensive headlining runs. The Brother Brothers sold out venues in Los Angeles, Chicago and London among others, and made pivotal appearances at 's Mountain Stage, SXSW, and Nelsonville Music Festival.

CALLA LILY was produced and mixed by Grammy-nominated Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Vance Joy) at Bear Creek Studios in Woodinville, Washington and mastered by Grammy-nominated Phillip Shaw Bova (Andy Shauf, Father John Misty).

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez